S.C. State track to be resurfaced

South Carolina State University trustees unanimously approved the resurfacing of the Oliver C. Dawson Stadium track during a meeting last week.

Trustees gave North Carolina-based GeoSurfaces Southeast Inc. the contract to resurface the track at a cost of $574,830.

“We have been talking about the track for quite a few years,” Finance and Administration/Operations Committee Chair Dr. Wilbur Shuler said.

Shuler said the GeoSurfaces Southeast bid was the lowest, but since the cost was over $250,000, it required board approval.

The track will have a urethane surface. The resurfacing was deemed essential as the track was out of service for some time, according to university officials.

“The track had wear that prevented S.C. State from safely hosting competitions,” Associate Vice President for Facilities Management Ken Davis said.

The track was installed in 1994 and was last resurfaced in 2001, Davis said.

The resurfacing project is targeted to begin in September, with completion by November.

Funds for the project were raised from private donations from alumni. Other money came via the RISE (Renovate, Innovate, Scholarship and Excellence) Major Gift Initiative.

The hammer throw and discus area will also be upgraded.

The resurfacing of the track is just one of many renovation projects undertaken at the stadium over the past couple of years.

Last year, the Willie Jeffries Field was resurfaced at a cost of about $353,000, also with money from the Major Gift Initiative. The turf had been in place for about 15 years.

Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins encouraged trustees to take notice of the work going on at the campus when they visit.

“Lots of work is going on,” Jenkins said.

In other matters, trustees went into closed session to receive legal advice in relation to its lawsuit by former university president James Clark. After about an hour and a half, trustees came out and adjourned. There was no discussion or action taken.