S.C. State to resume campus experience; Clark: University committed to safe, vibrant atmosphere

South Carolina State University students will return to a traditional campus experience in the fall as the university restores full, in-person classes and residency.
“Everyone at S.C. State is excited to get back to a sense of normalcy,” President James E. Clark said. “There’s nothing in the world quite like the energy of a university campus in the fall, and we are committed to creating a vibrant atmosphere at S.C. State while maintaining precautions against COVID-19.
“We have learned a lot about how to operate with the necessary practices in place, and with widespread availability of testing and vaccinations, we now believe we can return to standard operations while still offering a safe environment. Safety remains our top priority, so everyone on campus will be expected to adhere to those measures.”
S.C. State says it adopted numerous strategies to curb the spread of the coronavirus among the campus community, including moving most instruction online for the past year.
“S.C. State never shut down,” said Dr. Learie B. Luke, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Our faculty steadfastly responded to the pandemic by adapting instruction to a virtual delivery model. Students have remained fully engaged in learning.
“The university experience is best, however, when personal interactions occur between instructors and students, as well as between peers. The social aspects of campus life enhance what takes place in the classroom. Nothing can replace a communal learning atmosphere, so being back on campus will energize everyone.”
SGA President Javonni Ayers said being a Bulldog means being part of a huge family.
“Having everyone together on campus will fuel our fire. We will build so many memories together, and they will last a lifetime. The S.C. State spirit is alive and well, and we can’t wait to embrace new members of this family,” Ayers said.
Students can apply for the fall semester at www.scsu.edu/admissions. The deadline to apply for fall admission is May 31.
Freshmen will move into residence halls Aug. 12, followed by returning students on Aug. 13. Mandatory new student orientation will take place Aug. 13-17.
Classes will begin Aug. 18.