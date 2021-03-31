S.C. State to resume campus experience; Clark: University committed to safe, vibrant atmosphere

South Carolina State University students will return to a traditional campus experience in the fall as the university restores full, in-person classes and residency.

“Everyone at S.C. State is excited to get back to a sense of normalcy,” President James E. Clark said. “There’s nothing in the world quite like the energy of a university campus in the fall, and we are committed to creating a vibrant atmosphere at S.C. State while maintaining precautions against COVID-19.

“We have learned a lot about how to operate with the necessary practices in place, and with widespread availability of testing and vaccinations, we now believe we can return to standard operations while still offering a safe environment. Safety remains our top priority, so everyone on campus will be expected to adhere to those measures.”

S.C. State says it adopted numerous strategies to curb the spread of the coronavirus among the campus community, including moving most instruction online for the past year.

“S.C. State never shut down,” said Dr. Learie B. Luke, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Our faculty steadfastly responded to the pandemic by adapting instruction to a virtual delivery model. Students have remained fully engaged in learning.

