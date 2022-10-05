S.C. State to host ‘Words Across the Water’

South Carolina State University’s “Words Across the Water” program on Thursday, Oct. 6 will feature poets Cyndi Marshall of Barbados and Jillian Hanesworth of Buffalo, New York.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the event is free on Zoom, but pre-registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/3nr3jy9a.

Poet and educator Hannah Hoilett-Frierson, an S.C. State alumna, will be the moderator.

“Words Across the Water” provides a discursive space for poets, writers, thinkers and attendees from different geographies, but especially around South Carolina and the Black Atlantic, to explore connections in and through their work.

Co-founded by Drs. Alison Mc Letchie and Frank Martin of S.C. State, this is the fourth semester the series has been presented to the public through the support of South Carolina Humanities, S.C. State, the Department of English and Communications, the Department of Social Sciences, the Department of Visual and Performing Arts and the College of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences.