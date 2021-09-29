S.C. State to hold in-person homecoming in October

South Carolina State University will host Homecoming 2021 on Oct. 10-16 in the Garden City of Orangeburg.
SCSU Bulldog fans, friends and alumni should expect a fun-filled week while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols for all university-sponsored homecoming activities.
“Our homecoming committee worked long and hard to find equitable and safe ways to host homecoming this year,” said Davion Petty, director of alumni relations at S.C. State University. “Although the parade is canceled, we are replacing it with an enhanced pregame alumni experience hosted in the student plaza. We want everyone to enjoy themselves but in a safe environment, and we are committed to making sure that happens.”
Among highly anticipated activities is the football matchup between S.C. State and Morgan State University at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
S.C. State athletics has established health and safety protocols to help protect student-athletes, staff and fans. All spectators are required to wear face coverings for entry into the stadium. Fans must also wear them to other campus venues. A clear bag policy remains in effect. Mobile game tickets can be purchased by visiting www.scsuathletics.com.
This year’s homecoming will also include favorite events such as Yardfest, the Stellar Alumni Calendar Unveiling, and the Homecoming Tailgate experience.
“SCSU’s Homecoming 2021 is returning with excitement. We are ready to celebrate and commemorate 125 years of accomplishments,” S.C. State Interim President Alexander Conyers.
“The Ready All to Do and Dare theme for homecoming reflects the tenacity and resilience of our students and alumni throughout our 125-year history. We are also thrilled to continue the Celebration of our Annual Fund campaign initiative. We strongly encourage all alumni, friends, and supporters to give back to their alma mater during the week of homecoming,” Dr. Gwynth Nelson said.
Students are also looking forward to the homecoming concert during the Yardfest. Concert details are forthcoming.
For a list of homecoming events along with the university’s COVID-19 protocols, visit www.scsu.edu and click the “Homecoming” link.
COVID-19 protocols include:
• Masks are required at all times.
• Monday-Wednesday night events are for currently registered SCSU students only.
• It is strongly encouraged that any individuals attending any event on the campus of SCSU get tested at an off-campus health care facility and have a negative COVID-19 test result that was administered 72 hours before both events, even if you are fully vaccinated. Campus testing will be available only to current students living in residence halls.
• COVID-19 tests will not be administered to guests and off-campus students. Individuals are encouraged to get tested at an off-campus health care facility.
• Anyone who is experiencing symptoms or has been exposed to someone with COVID prior to any homecoming activity, event, or program is asked to exercise sound judgment by not attending. We ask that you do not put others at risk.
• The city and county of Orangeburg also have a mask mandate in place for indoor face-covering requirement applies to all indoor spaces, including arenas, restrooms, elevators, etc., regardless of vaccination status.