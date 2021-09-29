S.C. State to hold in-person homecoming in October

“SCSU’s Homecoming 2021 is returning with excitement. We are ready to celebrate and commemorate 125 years of accomplishments,” S.C. State Interim President Alexander Conyers.

“The Ready All to Do and Dare theme for homecoming reflects the tenacity and resilience of our students and alumni throughout our 125-year history. We are also thrilled to continue the Celebration of our Annual Fund campaign initiative. We strongly encourage all alumni, friends, and supporters to give back to their alma mater during the week of homecoming,” Dr. Gwynth Nelson said.

Students are also looking forward to the homecoming concert during the Yardfest. Concert details are forthcoming.

For a list of homecoming events along with the university’s COVID-19 protocols, visit www.scsu.edu and click the “Homecoming” link.

COVID-19 protocols include:

• Masks are required at all times.

• Monday-Wednesday night events are for currently registered SCSU students only.