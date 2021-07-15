S.C. State to forgive $9.8 million in student debt

In his first major executive decision, South Carolina State Acting President Alexander Conyers announced Thursday that the university will clear account balances of more than 2,500 continuing students.

The move will provide much-needed relief to students who were previously unable to return to college due to financial hardship caused primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to providing these students with a clear path forward so they can continue their college education and graduate without the burden of financial debt caused by circumstances beyond their control,” Conyers said. “Our university was founded on the tenet of providing students with access to a quality affordable education. That’s exactly what we intend to do. No student should have to sit home because they can’t afford to pay their past due debt after having experienced the financial devastation caused by a global pandemic.”

The vast majority of the students set to receive notification of aid beginning Thursday are continuing students not yet registered because of past due account balances and students who stopped out of college entirely because they and their families could not afford to pay.

