S.C. State to discuss service vendor contracts

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees will hold a teleconference meeting on Thursday, July 16, with a discussion of contractual matters in closed session on the agenda.

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m.

According to S.C. State, "service vendor contracts and the potential impacts of COVID-19 as it pertains to our service vendor contracts will be discussed."

The board will not vote on any items discussed while in closed session but may return to public session to vote on items discussed.

For more information, contact Bernita Cooper at bcooper3@scsu.edu or 803-747-1262.

