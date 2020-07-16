S.C. State to discuss service vendor contracts
0 comments
alert

S.C. State to discuss service vendor contracts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SCSU seal

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees will hold a teleconference meeting on Thursday, July 16, with a discussion of contractual matters in closed session on the agenda.

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m.

According to S.C. State, "service vendor contracts and the potential impacts of COVID-19 as it pertains to our service vendor contracts will be discussed."

The board will not vote on any items discussed while in closed session but may return to public session to vote on items discussed.

For more information, contact Bernita Cooper at bcooper3@scsu.edu or 803-747-1262.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Senator Tim Scott on Senate Floor after Senate Democrats won't support GOP police reform bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News