S.C. State to commemorate Orangeburg Massacre

South Carolina State University will commemorate the 54th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the Martin Luther King Jr. auditorium.

Following the program, the university will dedicate a new monument featuring busts of Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond and Delano Middleton, the young men killed 54 years ago. The new monument sits next to the original marker on Smith Hammond Middleton Legacy Plaza across Geathers Street from Wilkinson Hall.

The three young men were killed and 28 others were injured on Feb. 8, 1968, when S.C. Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on a crowd of protesters following three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate the All-Star Triangle Bowl.

The event became known as the Orangeburg Massacre.

The keynote speaker at Tuesday’s event will be retired Voorhees College President Dr. Cleveland Sellers Jr.

Sellers, a protester who was wounded, was the only person ever convicted of a crime in connection with the Orangeburg Massacre. He was pardoned by Gov. Carroll Campbell in 1993.

As a reminder, the campus community and guests are required to always wear face coverings inside S.C. State buildings and during large outdoor gatherings.

The ceremony and the dedication will be streamed live on S.C. State’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

