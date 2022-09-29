S.C. State to close Friday; presidential inauguration postponed

Anticipating high-speed winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Ian’s trajectory through the state, the South Carolina State University campus will close on Friday.

Only essential personnel should report for work.

Students who remain on the campus Friday should expect to shelter in their residence hall rooms during the storm’s peak periods. In the event of emergencies, students and employees are advised to call the Campus Police at 803-536-7188 or dial 911.

Out of caution, the university has postponed the investiture ceremony for President Alexander Conyers’s Inauguration to 2 p.m. Saturday. Students and employees are encouraged to attend the event in Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, and the public is invited.

The Presidential Inaugural Ball scheduled for Friday night in Columbia will continue as planned. Guests are advised to be mindful of weather conditions.