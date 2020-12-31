 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
S.C. State to begin with remote learning
0 comments
alert

S.C. State to begin with remote learning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ILLUSTRATION: SCSU NANCE GATE (copy)
T&D FILE

South Carolina State University’s spring semester starts Jan. 4. Classes will begin via remote learning.

Face-to-face instruction for selected classes begins Feb. 1.

Authorized students will check in to residence halls Jan. 16 and 17.

All returning students must present a negative COVID-19 test result prior to returning to campus and checking into residence halls. The test must have been taken within seven days prior to arrival.

All students and employees must adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols regarding social distancing and mandatory mask wearing.

Campus access will be given to students and employees only unless entry is pre-authorized. A 2021 ID and parking decal is required for entry.

Faculty and staff in need of health-related accommodations should notify their division vice president.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 12-31-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News