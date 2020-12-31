S.C. State to begin with remote learning

South Carolina State University’s spring semester starts Jan. 4. Classes will begin via remote learning.

Face-to-face instruction for selected classes begins Feb. 1.

Authorized students will check in to residence halls Jan. 16 and 17.

All returning students must present a negative COVID-19 test result prior to returning to campus and checking into residence halls. The test must have been taken within seven days prior to arrival.

All students and employees must adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols regarding social distancing and mandatory mask wearing.

Campus access will be given to students and employees only unless entry is pre-authorized. A 2021 ID and parking decal is required for entry.

Faculty and staff in need of health-related accommodations should notify their division vice president.