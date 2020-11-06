S.C. State to begin spring with virtual classes; limited number of students will return later

South Carolina State University officials announced Friday that the spring 2021 semester will begin on Jan. 4.

Students will begin classes remotely, then a limited number of students will return to campus on Jan. 16 and 17.

"We are excited about welcoming our students back for the spring semester," said university President James E. Clark. "Our faculty and staff are ready to welcome back our students, but we are mindful of the fact that we are still operating in a pandemic.

“That's why, in accordance with public health guidelines, we have taken the steps necessary to ensure a healthy environment for our students."

While the campus will reopen for face-to-face instruction in mid-January, space will be limited. The university will only allow about 1,000 students back on campus while the remaining students must continue to study remotely.

"We will strictly adhere to public health guidelines," said Dr. Learie B. Luke, provost and chief academic officer. "Seating in all classrooms has been reconfigured to allow for social distancing. Students and instructors will be provided with PPE [personal protective equipment] and are required to wear masks. Academic buildings will also be routinely sanitized."