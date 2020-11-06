S.C. State to begin spring with virtual classes; limited number of students will return later

South Carolina State University officials announced Friday that the spring 2021 semester will begin on Jan. 4.
Students will begin classes remotely, then a limited number of students will return to campus on Jan. 16 and 17.
"We are excited about welcoming our students back for the spring semester," said university President James E. Clark. "Our faculty and staff are ready to welcome back our students, but we are mindful of the fact that we are still operating in a pandemic.
“That's why, in accordance with public health guidelines, we have taken the steps necessary to ensure a healthy environment for our students."
While the campus will reopen for face-to-face instruction in mid-January, space will be limited. The university will only allow about 1,000 students back on campus while the remaining students must continue to study remotely.
"We will strictly adhere to public health guidelines," said Dr. Learie B. Luke, provost and chief academic officer. "Seating in all classrooms has been reconfigured to allow for social distancing. Students and instructors will be provided with PPE [personal protective equipment] and are required to wear masks. Academic buildings will also be routinely sanitized."
Residence hall space will also be limited. To comply with social distancing guidelines, all rooms in the university's six residence halls on the main campus have been converted to single-occupancy. Rooming priority will be given to freshmen.
"It is imperative that students who wish to stay on campus clear all financial obligations with the university. Students who have not paid their account balances will not be given priority for room assignments," said Dr. Tamara Jeffries-Jackson, vice president for Student Affairs.
The Office of Residence Life and Housing is establishing the criteria for the placement of other students interested in residing on campus. Students are reminded to check university email for updates. The office will communicate its on-campus housing status and move-in instructions through official university email.
Returning students will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result before they will be allowed to return to campus. Subsequently, they will undergo routine testing while living on campus.
