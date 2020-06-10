S.C. State to begin semester Aug. 10; some classes in-person, others online

Clark said the university will look to fill rooms as single-occupancy (in order to avoid COVID-19 exposure), which will reduce room availability.

The proposal also includes requiring everyone on campus to wear masks or face coverings, and to practice social distancing.

To ensure these measures are in place, the university proposes to use occupancy signs, sneeze guards in offices and staggered employee schedules. Washington Hall dining will be at 50% capacity with a carry-out option. There will be a dedicated quarantine building for use if needed.

Student virus-testing protocols are also under review.

Instruction will include some in-person/on-campus sessions with lab courses. Some in-person courses may be moved to larger lecture halls to ensure social distancing.

Other classes will continue to be conducted remotely or fully online.

Student Success and Retention Programs will provide laptops to students in need and the university will also seek to acquire additional laptops, Clark said.

"The idea is for there to be no student to be stopped from attending simply because he or she does not have a laptop or the means to get a laptop," Clark said.