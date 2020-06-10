S.C. State to begin semester Aug. 10; some classes in-person, others online

South Carolina State University's fall semester will begin Aug. 10 and end around Thanksgiving under a proposal announced Wednesday.
"Faculty and staff are working diligently and we are planning for the process of reopening," S.C. State President James Clark said during a Wednesday board of trustees meeting.
Clark said the university's reopening plans are about 90% complete and are being developed with the creation of two planning teams consisting of students, faculty and staff.
"Know everything is subject to change," he said.
Under the proposal, academic personnel will begin returning in early July, with employees being given a guide to what returning will look like.
Students will have to complete all course registration, financial arrangements and any necessary financial aid and academic appeals remotely/online before returning to campus.
A flow diagram for registration and enrollment will be available, including payment, financial aid and financial arrangements.
When students arrive on campus, priority of residence halls will be determined based on order of completion of move-in requirements, Clark said.
Return dates for student leaders, freshmen and returning students will be finalized and published later.
Clark said the university will look to fill rooms as single-occupancy (in order to avoid COVID-19 exposure), which will reduce room availability.
The proposal also includes requiring everyone on campus to wear masks or face coverings, and to practice social distancing.
To ensure these measures are in place, the university proposes to use occupancy signs, sneeze guards in offices and staggered employee schedules. Washington Hall dining will be at 50% capacity with a carry-out option. There will be a dedicated quarantine building for use if needed.
Student virus-testing protocols are also under review.
Instruction will include some in-person/on-campus sessions with lab courses. Some in-person courses may be moved to larger lecture halls to ensure social distancing.
Other classes will continue to be conducted remotely or fully online.
Student Success and Retention Programs will provide laptops to students in need and the university will also seek to acquire additional laptops, Clark said.
"The idea is for there to be no student to be stopped from attending simply because he or she does not have a laptop or the means to get a laptop," Clark said.
The university will be taking further steps to significantly reduce the number of students on campus after the Thanksgiving break in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Clark said the concern is that students may pick up the virus on campus and take it home or pick up the virus and bring it back to the campus.
Through June 10, Clark said there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 on campus and both summer school sessions are being held virtually. There are currently 12 students living on campus with 11 being international students.
S.C. State has received financial assistance during COVID to the tune of about $4 million in federal monies.
About $2 million has gone toward students for grants and the other $2 million has assisted the university with student refunds.
The university also received about $5.7 million in additional funds as part of an HBCU allocation.
Additional funding from various sources such as the state could be forthcoming, Clark said.
For other S.C. State University COVID-19 updates, visit https://scsucovid19.com/.
