S.C. State to award honorary degree to Armstrong Williams

South Carolina State University alumnus Armstrong Williams will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from his alma mater at the university’s Spring Commencement ceremony on Friday, May 7.
“South Carolina State University is privileged to have Mr. Armstrong Williams as a member of our family,” S.C. State President James E. Clark said. “He is a prime example of what our students have the potential to achieve.
“His vast experiences as a producer, businessman, columnist and author demonstrate the value of education and hard work. He has given back to his alma mater with generous support for our mission. S.C. State is proud to award this Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters to one of our own, Mr. Armstrong Williams.”
Since 1995, Williams has produced weekly television shows, which are nationally syndicated and air internationally. His extensive experience in television programming has produced prime-time specials with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas; poet Maya Angelo; Former Vice President Dick Cheney; Retired Pediatric Neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson; boxer Floyd Mayweather; Comedian and television host Steve Harvey, and the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.
Williams is the host of “The Armstrong Williams Show," a nationally broadcast show that airs on Sinclair Broadcast Group and Howard Stirk Holdings affiliates. Williams is also host of “The StrongCast” podcast and a syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate. He is the author of "What Black and White People Must Do Now: A Prescription to Move Beyond Race," released 2020.
He has been a frequent guest on shows and networks such as The Today Show, Good Morning America, Charlie Rose, CNN, MSNBC, Sky News, DC TV, TV-One’s News One Now with Roland Martin and the Joy Behar show.
In addition to his extensive background in television and radio, Williams is the founder and CEO of Howard Stirk Holdings (HSH). HSH creates multifarious content relative to politics, entertainment, and topics of social and cultural relevance. With six television stations as subsidiaries and plans for growth, the Federal Communications Committee (FCC) designates Williams as the largest minority owner of broadcast television stations in the United States, which currently contains less than 2% minority ownership. At HSH, 61% of employees are minority, and 70% of senior executives are minorities.
HSH has seven subsidiaries in the following cities: Birmingham, Alabama (two stations); Flint, Michigan; Las Vegas, Nevada; Charleston, South Carolina; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Williams served as Dr. Benjamin Carson’s business manager and executive editor of American Currentsee Magazine in partnership with The Washington Times newspaper. Armstrong has also served on several boards such as the President’s Commission on White House Fellows, Newsmax Advisory Council, Independence Federal, S&L Bank board of directors and presently serves on the Carson Scholars Fund.
In 2016 Armstrong was recognized by The Multicultural Media Correspondents as its Media Owner of the Year. Williams was also recognized in 2017 at as his alma mater, S.C. State with its Lifetime Achievement award.
Williams also started Howard Stirk Holdings Media Fellows and D.C. Opportunity Media Scholarships. In March 2017, he donated $250,000.00 to his alma mater, S.C. State University.
S.C. State’s Spring Commencement Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. In keeping with COVID-19 precautions, seating will be limited to ticketholders invited by graduates. Temperature checks and social distancing will be required.