S.C. State to award honorary degree to Armstrong Williams

South Carolina State University alumnus Armstrong Williams will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from his alma mater at the university’s Spring Commencement ceremony on Friday, May 7.

“South Carolina State University is privileged to have Mr. Armstrong Williams as a member of our family,” S.C. State President James E. Clark said. “He is a prime example of what our students have the potential to achieve.

“His vast experiences as a producer, businessman, columnist and author demonstrate the value of education and hard work. He has given back to his alma mater with generous support for our mission. S.C. State is proud to award this Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters to one of our own, Mr. Armstrong Williams.”

Since 1995, Williams has produced weekly television shows, which are nationally syndicated and air internationally. His extensive experience in television programming has produced prime-time specials with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas; poet Maya Angelo; Former Vice President Dick Cheney; Retired Pediatric Neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson; boxer Floyd Mayweather; Comedian and television host Steve Harvey, and the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.