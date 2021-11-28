S.C. State students to present capstone exhibition

The South Carolina State University Fine Arts Building (FAB) Gallery is proud to present the Fall 2021 Senior Capstone Exhibition, a collection of works by three graduating seniors in the Visual Arts Program: Ja’Quez Bamberg, Malik Hayward, and Vashti Scott.

The Visual Arts Program invites SC State faculty, staff, students and the larger Orangeburg community to join the artists for a public reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

The 2021 Senior Thesis Exhibition will be on display during normal business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) through the end of the Fall 2021 semester.

The FAB Gallery is also open for private tours outside of normal business hours upon request. Any questions concerning the exhibition or requests for appointments should be directed to FAB Gallery Curator Ian Welch via email at iwelch@scsu.edu.

Bamberg writes of his multi-media pieces, “Pain to Positivity expresses a deep gratitude towards Hip Hop and the desire to share this experience with the world; alluding to an upcoming artist with their own sense and understanding of Hip Hop.”

Hayward writes of his paintings, “Acceptance focuses and aims to represent inner psychological traumas, specifically looking towards the experiences of heartbreak, grief, loss and longing.”

Scott writes of her photography, “Can We Talk? reflects black relationships prevalent in the narratives of cinema and the ways in which it depicts the dynamics within … (and) challenges these social norms while simultaneously challenging myself to becoming comfortable with the uncomfortable.”

The Senior Capstone Exhibition is a partial fulfillment of the Visual Arts Program’s intensive Bachelor of Arts program and represents the research and rigor required of all successful graduates of SC State. The faculty and staff of the Visual Arts Program at SC State University commend the artists on their accomplishments as well as congratulate them on their anticipated graduation in December of 2021.

For further information, contact Welch via email at iwelch@scsu.edu.

