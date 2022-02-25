S.C. State student and graduate killed in Orangeburg crash; three other students injured

An early Friday morning crash took the lives of one current South Carolina State University student and a recent S.C. State graduate. Three others were injured in the accident.

“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim President Alexander Conyers said. “There are no words that will dull the pain currently being experienced by their immediate families.

“The entire Bulldog Family extends our prayers and heartfelt condolences at this very difficult time. Even though we are sad today, we cherish the good memories and reflect on how our beloved students positively impacted our lives,” Conyers said.

The deceased are recent graduate Zeleria Simpson of Charleston and current student Shemyia T. Riley of Greenville.

Simpson was a former standout guard for the Bulldogs women’s basketball team who graduated in May 2021 with a degree in criminal justice and law enforcement administration.

Riley, a junior majoring in social work, was a Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College Scholar and recently named a 2022 Shining Star by the S.C. State University Foundation.

Three students were hospitalized with injuries, the university said.

“S.C. State is a close-knit family, so we know these tragic events are having a ripple effect across our campus,” said Dr. Tamara Jeffries-Jackson, S.C. State vice president for student affairs. “When something of this magnitude happens here, we must come together to comfort and support one another with compassion.

“The entire team in Student Affairs is here to help our students through this difficult time,” Jeffries-Jackson said.

The two-vehicle crash remains under investigation.

The university is making counselors available to students, faculty and staff members who may need help coping with this tragic loss. Contact the Office of Counseling and Student Development at (803) 536-8698.

This story has been changed from its original version.

