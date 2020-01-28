COLUMBIA – South Carolina State University is seeking almost $100 million from the state next year, with the bulk of the money sought for construction.
The university’s single biggest capital budget request is $25 million for the construction of a new “student activity, learning and innovation center.”
Students say “there’s really nothing for them to do on the campus after hours, on the weekends,” S.C. State Vice President of Finance and Management Teare Brewington said.
“So, this would indeed make us competitive with other universities to combine health and wellness with some academic learning stations, some rooms for group activities, fitness training,” she said.
Brewington and other university officials detailed their requests for next year’s state budget before the House Ways and Means Higher Education Subcommittee in Columbia on Tuesday.
The university’s total budget request is about $97.7 million. Nearly $73 million is for capital projects.
“This reflects some additional things that we believe will be useful for the campus both as infrastructure, as well as student enrollment, retention items,” Brewington stated.
The university is seeking to improve its residence halls.
The university requested $15 million for the renovation of Truth Hall, $2 million for the renovation of Wilkinson Hall and $500,000 for the demolition of Nix and Rowe halls.
The university is also requesting $15 million to build a new, 250-bed residence hall on the university's campus.
Other capital budget requests include the construction of a Transportation Research and Conference Center for $2.5 million; phases II and III of roof replacements, which total $5.2 million; and renovations to the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium, I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium, the Fine Arts Center and the Smith-Hammond-Middleton building, which will cost an estimated $2.6 million.
The university’s five recurring budget requests total $16.2 million.
Officials say the five requests will address a need to increase staff numbers, improve student retention and graduation rates, and fund three university programs – speech pathology, mechanical engineering with an emphasis in aerospace and the master’s transportation program with an emphasis in infrastructure engineering.
The university’s non-recurring budget requests are also centered on the upgrade and enhancement of campus facilities.
Of the $8.7 million in non-recurring requests, $2.2 million is to go toward upgrading buildings to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
“A lot of our university buildings are grandfathered in from the prior code. So we ramped a lot of the buildings, but the campus as a whole does not have the sidewalk cutouts,” Brewington said.
“Bringing buildings up to ADA compliance, that is very, very costly,” S.C. State Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Learie Luke stated.
The university also requested $2.2 million for campus network and security enhancements. Those funds will be used to repair and upgrade campus fencing, install electronic access to residence halls and upgrade technology for the university’s cyber defense program.
Other requests include $1 million for the renovation of the university’s track and $4 million to upgrade and renovate stormwater infrastructure.
