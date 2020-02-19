S.C. State scoring legend Roberta Williams picked for S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA -- Clemson running back C.J. Spiller and USC quarterback Todd Ellis, two of the Palmetto State’s most popular football players, highlight the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 that includes South Carolina State University basketball scoring legend Roberta Williams.
Also being enshrined are Limestone coach Gaylord Perry, Hilton Head infielder Dan Driessen, USC pitcher Ed Lynch and Columbia defensive end Peter Boulware. The seven create one of the best-ever groups in the 60-year history of the organization.
Roberta Williams: In 1976, she became the first female athlete to receive a full scholarship at South Carolina State when she was signed to play basketball. When her career ended four years later in 1980, the Charleston and Burke High School graduate had become the most prolific scorer in S.C. State basketball history. She is today the only S.C. State player whose jersey has been retired.
Williams scored more than 3,000 points during her career, and was the team’s leading scorer three times. The Lady Bulldogs were 121-13 during the four years she played (30-5, 28-1, 33-2, and 30-5).
She led the Lady Bulldogs to the AIAW (Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women) National Division II Championship in 1979 and was named the tournament MVP. A year earlier, she had powered S.C. State to the AIAW national championship game (1978).
Williams garnered a host of honors and awards during her career as she was a three-time All-Conference and All-State selection and also reaped All-Region honors. She was twice named an AIAW All-American. In 1980 she was a second-round draft pick of the WBL’s (Women’s Basketball League) San Francisco Pioneers.
Following her basketball career, Williams spent 20 years as a teacher in the Charleston Public Schools and is currently a volunteer assistant basketball coach at her high school alma mater (Burke High).
She is a member of the SCSU Athletic Hall of Fame and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2019, she was recognized as a basketball pioneer by the WNBA Hall of Fame.
C.J. Spiller: A two-time first-team all-ACC running back, Spiller played at Clemson and was recognized as a unanimous All-American (2009) after being named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year. He plays now for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Todd Ellis: He finished his career at the University of South Carolina as the all-time leading passer and winningest quarterback in Gamecock history. Ellis in 2019 worked his 28th season with USC’s radio network and 17th as the play-by-play voice of Carolina football.
Gaylord Perry: One of the greatest pitchers in Major League Baseball history, Perry left his mark on the Limestone College baseball team as the program’s founder and first head coach. A five-time All-Star and a two-time Cy Young Award winner during his 22 seasons in the big leagues, Perry retired with 314 career wins, 3,534 strikeouts, and a 3.11 earned run average.
Dan Driessen: Hilton Head native Dan Driessen played for five teams in his 15-year big-league career. He is best known as a member of the Cincinnati Reds “Big Red Machine” of the 1970s. He was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2012.
Ed Lynch: After a standout career at the University of South Carolina where he pitched from 1974-77 and recorded a career mark of 15-3 including College World Series appearances in 1975 and ’77. He played afterward for the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs.
Peter Boulware: Named all-state and a Shrine Bowl participant from Columbia’s Spring Valley High, Boulware, a defensive end at Florida State, earned consensus All-America honors. One of six defensive ends selected to Sports Illustrated's all-20th century college football team, Boulware, who was converted to linebacker, was selected as Football News’ national defensive player of the year. He was the fourth overall pick in the 1997 Draft and spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens.