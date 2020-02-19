S.C. State scoring legend Roberta Williams picked for S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame

Williams garnered a host of honors and awards during her career as she was a three-time All-Conference and All-State selection and also reaped All-Region honors. She was twice named an AIAW All-American. In 1980 she was a second-round draft pick of the WBL’s (Women’s Basketball League) San Francisco Pioneers.

Following her basketball career, Williams spent 20 years as a teacher in the Charleston Public Schools and is currently a volunteer assistant basketball coach at her high school alma mater (Burke High).

She is a member of the SCSU Athletic Hall of Fame and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2019, she was recognized as a basketball pioneer by the WNBA Hall of Fame.

C.J. Spiller: A two-time first-team all-ACC running back, Spiller played at Clemson and was recognized as a unanimous All-American (2009) after being named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year. He plays now for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Todd Ellis: He finished his career at the University of South Carolina as the all-time leading passer and winningest quarterback in Gamecock history. Ellis in 2019 worked his 28th season with USC’s radio network and 17th as the play-by-play voice of Carolina football.