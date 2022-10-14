S.C. State’s Marching 101 joining Battle of the Bands; event features six HBCUs in Atlanta

South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 will head to Atlanta for the HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands.

The competition will return to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 4, 2023.

The family-friendly day will be filled with marching band performances from six historically Black universities and, for the first time ever, two local high school powerhouses representing homegrown talent.

The HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands will feature talented performers from:

● Alabama State University – the Mighty Marching Hornets

● North Carolina A&T – the Blue and Gold Marching Machine

● Bethune-Cookman University – the Marching Wildcats

● South Carolina State University – the Marching 101

● Norfolk State University – the Spartan Legion Band

● Tennessee State University – the Aristocrat of Bands

Additionally, two of Atlanta’s top high schools, Pebblebrook High School – the Mighty Marching Machine and Westlake High School – the Mighty Marching Lions, will also perform for university recruiters eager to add to their talent roster.

“The battle is back, and I can’t wait to watch this group of talented students at the world’s largest showcase of HBCU marching bands,” said HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands Chairman Lindsey B. Sarjeant, music department chairman and chief music arranger for Florida A&M University’s marching band, the Incomparable Marching 100.

“This is the 18th year I’ve worked with this legacy event alongside its founder and producer, and I know the opportunity for HBCUs to come together will provide students with memories to last a lifetime,” Sarjeant said.

The HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands college fair, a community-centered event that will take place at the College Football Hall of Fame, will welcome 45 HBCUs from around the country.

Attending schools will waive student application fees - a $20,000 value annually - and accept applications on-site.

The event will offer opportunities for scholarships, which historically have been valued at up to $452,000.

High school students and recent graduates are invited to attend the college fair, averaging 7,000 attendees in past years, prior to the band performances from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information and ticket information, visit: allstarbattleofthebands.com