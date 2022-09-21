S.C. State’s Marching 101:Band headed to Colt’s game

South Carolina State University’s high-stepping musical powerhouse will be featured in a performance of a lifetime this weekend.

The Marching 101 Band will perform at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday with a halftime performance designed to awe a crowd of thousands of spectators and fans from Indianapolis and across the nation as the Colts take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

“This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, S.C. State’s director of bands.

“We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!” Moore said.

S.C. State President Alexander Conyers noted that two Bulldog alumni will be involved in the game: Colts linebacker Darius “Shaquille” Leonard and Kansas City Chiefs Executive Vice President of Communications Ted Crews.

The Marching 101 had the honor of performing for Vice President Kamala Harris at the university’s convocation on Tuesday.

The band also performed at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Harris on Jan. 21, 2021. Members played again for Biden when he delivered the address to S.C. State graduates at December’s fall commencement on the S.C. State campus.

For more than 100 years, the Marching 101 Band has performed for sellout crowds across the nation.

The band has performed at such football stadiums as the Mercedes Benz Stadium at the halftime show of the Atlanta Falcons. In December, the Marching 101 played at that same stadium for the Cricket Celebration Bowl, cheering on the Bulldogs as they captured the National HBCU Football Championship.

The Marching 101’s resume also includes a halftime performance with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

The Colts-Chief game will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“We appreciate the opportunity to offer our students this exciting, perhaps once-in-a-lifetime, experience”, said Dr. M. Evelyn Fields, acting dean of S.C. State’s College of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences.

“We know they will represent the university well as they always do, and we are looking forward to an outstanding performance,” she said.