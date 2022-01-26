S.C. State’s accreditation affirmed by SACSCOC

South Carolina State University’s overall accreditation has been affirmed for another 10 years.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges recently announced that its trustees reaffirmed the university’s accreditation in December.

“I congratulate our faculty and staff who steadfastly work to ensure that S.C. State continues to offer topnotch education to the families of South Carolina,” SCSU Interim President Alexander Conyers said.

“This university shines because the people here believe in and fulfill our mission to improve the lives of our students. Although S.C. State may be smaller than other public universities in South Carolina, we apply our resources for maximum effectiveness and deliver beyond expectations,” he said.

S.C. State has been accredited since 1941 and has received reaffirmation each of the successive 10-year periods.

SACS-COC accredits S.C. State to award bachelor’s, master’s, educational specialist and doctoral degrees.

“The fact that the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges renewed our accreditation for another 10 years clearly indicates that we are on the right path at S.C. State,” Conyers said.

“Our students and their families can take comfort and pride in knowing that we have met all the standards necessary to achieve this critical milestone,” he said.

SACS-COC is the regional accrediting body for higher education institutions in the South, setting standards in academics, finances and other indicators of an institution’s standing.

“The SACSCOC accreditation process is a three-year undertaking that involves every aspect of the university,” said Dr. Frederick Evans, S.C. State acting provost and vice president for academic affairs.

“I am grateful to the faculty, staff and stakeholders for the hard work that they did to make this possible and to Dr. Learie Luke and Ms. Valerie Goodwin, who gathered all the evidence needed to demonstrate compliance,” Evans said.

S.C. State will be required to submit a summary of its quality enhancement plan to SACS-COC by Feb. 15, as well as a monitoring report regarding student outcomes by Sept. 8.

SACS-COC also requires all institutions to submit an interim report five years before their next reaffirmation review.

