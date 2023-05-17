South Carolina State University will receive $750,000 to rehabilitate Wilkinson Hall, U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn announced Tuesday.

Clyburn announced the National Park Service is providing a total of $3 million to help preserve and restore historically Black colleges and universities in South Carolina.

The funding will support four projects that will focus on repairing historic structures on the campuses.

The S.C. State money will go toward the Wilkinson Hall Pathway to Full Rehabilitation project, phase IV.

In addition to S.C. State, the following projects will receive funding:

Benedict College – $750,00 for the Morgan Hall Preservation Extension Project, phase III

Benedict College – $750,000 for the rehabilitation of Antisdel Chapel

Allen University – $750,000 for The Coppin Hall Preservation Project

NPS awarded $9.7 million total for 14 projects in 10 states as part of the Historic Preservation Fund’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities grant program.

South Carolina received 30% of the allocated funding and was the only state to receive funding for multiple projects.

“I am pleased to see another round of essential funding coming to South Carolina’s HBCUs,” Clyburn said. “I applaud the National Park Service for supporting these preservation and rehabilitation projects. This continued support will help future generations remember the legacy of HBCUs.”

Congress appropriated funding for the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Grant Program in FY2022 through the Historic Preservation Fund. Clyburn has long supported program, having successfully passed legislation to authorize it in 2003 and 2019.