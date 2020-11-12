S.C. State receives $2M in IBM resources

South Carolina State University President James E. Clark announced on Thursday that IBM has made $2 million in resources available to the university.
Through the collaboration, students and faculty will have access to more technology, resources and skills development as S.C. State and IBM work together to develop the expertise of faculty and students, develop the curriculum and provide research opportunities.
The academic collaboration will focus on several key areas, including cybersecurity, data science analytics, cloud, blockchain, quantum computing and artificial intelligence.
IBM will make software, courseware and other resources available to the university through its IBM Academic Initiative.
The initiative is a program that provides historically black colleges and universities' faculty and students with no-charge access to the most relevant tools for the job market.
IBM's website states the initiative's mission is to enable students to graduate with direct hands-on experience with tools that will help them in their chosen career.
The collaboration will also provide the university with access to the IBM Skills Academy, which is a comprehensive training program.
Three S.C. State faculty members are starting initial training in IBM's data science curriculum now, so 15 students who graduate in the spring of 2021 can benefit.
"We are very grateful for this collaboration between S.C. State and IBM. It is a great opportunity for the university to stay up to date with modern technological advancements. This partnership is a gateway to success for all students, faculty and staff. It is also a step to ensuring the continued success at HBCUs," S.C. State Student Government Association President Javonni Ayers said.
“Equal access to skills and jobs is the key to unlocking economic opportunity and prosperity for diverse populations,” said Valinda Scarbro Kennedy, HBCU Program Lead, IBM Global University Programs.
“As we announced earlier this fall, IBM is deeply committed to helping HBCU students build their skills to better prepare for the future of work. Through this collaboration, South Carolina State University students will gain modern skills in emerging technologies across hybrid cloud, quantum and AI so they'll be better prepared for the future of work and thrive in the digital economy,” Kennedy said.
Clark said, "This collaboration is another way we are developing relationships to enrich our students and equip them with transformative education.
“By teaming with IBM, we are creating avenues for our students to compete and lead globally. South Carolina State University is appreciative of IBM's support and anticipates a collaboration that is long-lasting."
