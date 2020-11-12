S.C. State receives $2M in IBM resources

"We are very grateful for this collaboration between S.C. State and IBM. It is a great opportunity for the university to stay up to date with modern technological advancements. This partnership is a gateway to success for all students, faculty and staff. It is also a step to ensuring the continued success at HBCUs," S.C. State Student Government Association President Javonni Ayers said.

“Equal access to skills and jobs is the key to unlocking economic opportunity and prosperity for diverse populations,” said Valinda Scarbro Kennedy, HBCU Program Lead, IBM Global University Programs.

“As we announced earlier this fall, IBM is deeply committed to helping HBCU students build their skills to better prepare for the future of work. Through this collaboration, South Carolina State University students will gain modern skills in emerging technologies across hybrid cloud, quantum and AI so they'll be better prepared for the future of work and thrive in the digital economy,” Kennedy said.

Clark said, "This collaboration is another way we are developing relationships to enrich our students and equip them with transformative education.

“By teaming with IBM, we are creating avenues for our students to compete and lead globally. South Carolina State University is appreciative of IBM's support and anticipates a collaboration that is long-lasting."

