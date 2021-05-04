S.C. State receives $2.1 million gift

What Felder did not know at first was that Powell had used the knowledge he gained from correspondence courses in business to grow his wealth, some of which he already donated to other educational institutions.

“While on active duty, he did not socialize very much. While the other officers and enlisted personnel were enjoying themselves on the weekend, he was studying by correspondence,” Felder said.

“Why did he choose education? Probably because he grew up during the Depression and yet was able to amass a fortune,” Felder said. “I know he felt that everyone who was educated and worked hard could do what he did.”

In lieu of payment for his services, Felder suggested that Powell give to Felder’s alma mater both for tax purposes and to advance opportunities among Black students.

Powell initially gave the SC State University Foundation $20,000 to support scholarships. Powell later informed Felder he wanted to do more and added $20,000 in a subsequent contribution.

“He always thought that since the ‘60s with civil rights laws, we should have made more progress as African Americans than we had,” Felder said. “He was not very fond of the NAACP and other civil rights organizations, which we debated.