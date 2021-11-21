S.C. State receives $150,000; Duke Energy Foundation funds scholarships

The Duke Energy Foundation on Thursday presented South Carolina State University with a $150,000 grant supporting scholarships for nuclear engineering students.

The three-year grant will provide five $10,000 scholarships per year to seniors in the nuclear engineering program for a total of 15 awards over the life of the grant.

In a luncheon on the SC State campus, Michael Callahan, South Carolina president of Duke Energy, said the scholarships will help train the future nuclear energy workforce of South Carolina.

Both Callahan and SC State Interim President Alexander Conyers emphasized that SC State is the only school offering a four-year nuclear engineering degree in the state, as well as among the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“As you know, South Carolina State University has a significant reputation as a leader in building the high-quality workforce our state and nation need today and in years to come,” Callahan said. “I know these scholars will certainly do this campus proud.”

The inaugural Duke scholarship recipients are Noah Davis, Romise Hilliard, Shia Jones, Miranda Moultrie and Luisa Marschhausen Bezerra dos Santos.

“It’s a really great opportunity, because we all know education is important, but it can also be pricey,” said Jones, a 21-year-old senior from York, South Carolina. “With Duke Energy giving me this scholarship, it really helps me come out of school debt-free. I won’t have to worry about student loans, and I can just focus on my career.”

With plans to graduate in December 2022, Jones intends to focus her career on nuclear medicine, so she has been researching graduate schools to further her studies.

“I always knew I wanted to do something in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field,” Jones said. “Originally I was enrolled in biology, but seeing the nuclear program and how big the field actually is, I decided to go in this direction.

“I’ve always loved the medical field as a whole, but cancer research and biomedical engineering are what I found interest in,” she said. “So, with nuclear medicine being a straightforward path into that field, that is where I focused.”

Davis, a 21-year-old senior from Columbia, South Carolina, intends to enter the nuclear workforce after graduation in May 2022. He considers nuclear energy the energy of the future and hopes to further the science with innovations. Davis addressed those who attended the luncheon on behalf of all five recipients and expressed gratitude to the Duke Energy Foundation for its generous contribution to his education.

“It’s going to help me complete my degree and further chase the career of my dreams,” Davis said.

