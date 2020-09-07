S.C. State 'ready' for SACS visit

South Carolina State University is making final preparations for its upcoming 2020 accreditation review by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
The SACSCOC visit is scheduled for Sept. 8-10.
“The schedule is pretty much finalized. There may be a few adjustments, but we’re ready,” said Valerie Goodwin, the university’s acting director of institutional effectiveness/quality enhancement plan, during a special teleconference meeting of the S.C. State trustee board on Sept. 3.
“For the past couple of weeks ... we’ve been conducting mock interviews in-house with everyone who was asked to participate, or to be interviewed by the SACS committee. That process has been very helpful for the university to ensure that we are prepared to demonstrate our compliance with SACS requirements," she said.
The university’s Quality Enhancement Plan is titled "Making Education Student-Focused and Achievement," or MESA.
Goodwin said the university will find out the results of its review, along with whether its QEP is compliant with SACSCOC standards, on Sept. 10.
“After that, I’m not sure that SACS has determined how to handle the actual physical part of the onsite visit since this virtual reality has come up kind of suddenly. So that makes the timeline unclear as to when the final verdict will be given by the SACS committee. But we will keep you updated as soon as we have more information about that part of the process,” Goodwin said.
Fundraising
The university is continuing work to bolster its comprehensive fundraising plan, which includes a capital campaign.
Georgia-based Jennings & Associates has been selected as a fundraising consultant to help craft a capital campaign.
“Jennings & Associates was selected to do the feasibility study for S.C. State, determining the relative readiness and directionality regarding a capital campaign,” President James E. Clark said.
A private giving report for fiscal year 2019-20 has revealed the university has raised $1.8 million of its $2 million goal.
Clark said that there is the possibility of another round of federal funding to help higher education institutions.
“At the state level … we’re in discussion with the appropriate people to get not only the funds that we asked for in our budget request, but additional funds to help us” in the university’s response to the coronavirus, Clark said. “We think we’re making progress there.”
Title IX
The board approved a Title IX policy that meets new federal regulations. Title IX prohibits sex discrimination in educational institutions that receive federal funding.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
