S.C. State 'ready' for SACS visit

South Carolina State University is making final preparations for its upcoming 2020 accreditation review by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

The SACSCOC visit is scheduled for Sept. 8-10.

“The schedule is pretty much finalized. There may be a few adjustments, but we’re ready,” said Valerie Goodwin, the university’s acting director of institutional effectiveness/quality enhancement plan, during a special teleconference meeting of the S.C. State trustee board on Sept. 3.

“For the past couple of weeks ... we’ve been conducting mock interviews in-house with everyone who was asked to participate, or to be interviewed by the SACS committee. That process has been very helpful for the university to ensure that we are prepared to demonstrate our compliance with SACS requirements," she said.

The university’s Quality Enhancement Plan is titled "Making Education Student-Focused and Achievement," or MESA.

Goodwin said the university will find out the results of its review, along with whether its QEP is compliant with SACSCOC standards, on Sept. 10.