S.C. State provides alternative contact numbers for key offices

South Carolina State University is experiencing difficulties with its telephone system.

To ensure that the public has necessary access to administrative offices and staff, President Alexander Conyers has directed the university's information technology team to provide temporary cellphone numbers to essential offices.

Until further notice, the campus community and the public are asked to use these numbers if landlines are not properly connecting.

Department User Landline Desk Cell

Financial Aid

• Tangar Young 803-533-3712 803-570-0617

• Kathie Jamison 803-533-3697 803-596-8949

• Monica Boyd 803-533-3788 803-596-7123

• Demovia Gooden 803-516-4589 803-596-9254

Housing

• Andrea Riley 803-533-3887 803-596-6210

• Phyllis Walker 803-533-3675 803-747-0683

• Dorothy Hodges 803-516-4792 803-928-0729

• Mary White 803-596-7905

Admissions

• Tanesha Walker 803-536-8408 803-662-0243

• Andrea Hampton 803-536-7186 803-662-0243

• Amber Nelson 803-516-4974 803-878-9893

• Courtney General 803-536-7994 803-378-4725

• Davion Petty 803-536-8067 803-747-4940

Registrar's Office

• Registrar Admin 803-536-7185 803-596-7469

Provost Office

• Provost Admin 803-536-7180 803-596-6101

Legal Office

• Chrystal Rogers 803-533-3928 803-928-6740

Student Success & Retention

• Tyron Clinton 803-533-3963 803-596-8803

• Dorothy Bonnette 803-516-4978 803-596-8095

• Sandra Scott 803-3712/516-4125 803-596-6373

• Carrtina Glover 803-536-8689 803-596-9594

• Stanley Wakefield 803-536-7196 803-596-3830

• Chante' Daise 803-813-1155 803-596-9502

• Shaunte' Jones 803-533-3662 803-596-9243