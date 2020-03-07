S.C. State preparing for virus: ‘It is real and it is around us,’ president says

“Through January, our actual revenue reported is $57.1 million. There is a variance currently of about $14 million, largely due to appropriations that have not been received. So they are authorized. We will receive them, but they come in over a period of time. We don’t get our full appropriations up front,” she said.

“From a revenue perspective … we are where we anticipate being. … All our other revenue is about on pace, nothing significant that would cause us to do any serious cuts. There may be some VPs that adjusted their individual spending … but there’s not a need for a serious reduction in expenses of any type at this time,” Brewington said.

Institutional advancement

Sonja Bennett-Bellamy, the university’s vice president for institutional advancement and external affairs, said, “We were seeing a good 30 percent increase in social media engagements as far as the university is concerned. ... The whole team has been instrumental in doing that,” she said.

She said work is continuing on the upgrade of the university’s website, as well as work to develop the university’s plan to market its Quality Enhancement Plan and prepare for the university’s 125th anniversary.