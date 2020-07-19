S.C. State preparing for SACS visit; CHE president says coronavirus 'immense' crisis

South Carolina State University is making preparations for its 2020 accreditation review by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges with a variety of activities just ahead of the beginning of the fall semester.
The SACSCOC visit is scheduled for Sept. 8-10. The university’s fall semester will begin Aug. 10 and end around Thanksgiving under a proposal announced during a June 10 board meeting.
“The provost and I have met with the cabinet and the academic affairs leadership team about the preparations that are necessary. Our QEP, which is MESA, Making Education Student-Focused and Achievable, has activities that have been going on this entire summer,” said Valerie Goodwin, the university’s acting director of institutional effectiveness/quality enhancement plan, during an S.C. State Trustee Board meeting on July 10.
“We started the marketing campaign in May, and it has been escalating toward the start of class. Faculty has been participating in training ... in preparation for implementing the active learning strategies in the fall courses,” Goodwin said.
She said launch parties designed to get students excited and knowledgeable and the QEP are scheduled to occur right before the beginning of classes.
SACS Vice President Dr. Crystal Baird and the on-site committee chairperson will likely physically visit the campus, Goodwin said.
“The rest of the committee will visit the campus virtually, which means that we are in preparations to use web conferencing to handle those virtual visits. The on-site committee has not reconvened as of yet. ... As they ask us to provide information ... we'll be ready to provide that information,” she said.
University Provost Dr. Learie B. Luke reported on course delivery during the fall semester, including the university’s ability to deliver online, on-campus and virtual formats.
“The grading modes ... would not change except if some declaration that we may have to institute the alternate grading policy that was voted on last spring. But that is only if we have a declaration,” he said.
“We’re really ready,” Luke said, noting that faculty would be provided with updated guidance on course delivery by both mail and email.
In accordance with safety protocols related to COVID-19, “classroom capacity has been identified for social distancing and signs are going up,” the provost said.
Also during the meeting, Dr. Rusty Monhollon, president and executive director of the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, talked about the challenges colleges and universities statewide have in reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is an unprecedented incident. ... It’s really been a tremendous impact on all institutions. I think all institutions are trying to deal with the same issues. The challenges are all the same,” he said, including how to provide protection for students, faculty and staff.
“This is a crisis of immense magnitude,” Monhollon said.
S.C. State President James Clark said all issues -- from revising the university’s student code of conduct to whether to provide testing for all students prior to their return to campus -- are being reviewed.
“Everything is fluid, everything is subject to change. Our plans of today are our plans of today, but tomorrow they could all change,” Clark said, noting that the university has given students, at least for now, the choice to come back to campus or continue their studies online.
“We’ve got to start messaging the online experience and the choice. There’s been a tectonic shift, and the world is going to be more online even while others still want the on-campus experience. That’s dialogue we’re having even more so as the fall semester goes on,” he said.
As for testing, the president said, “We’re also looking at various opportunities or ways to be able to provide testing. The team and I are still wrestling with that one I don’t have a good answer for that right now. ... We’ll bring forth the best recommendation.”
Monhollon said the challenge becomes assessing the state’s capacity to deliver, administer and get results back from a test.
“I think the challenge with testing, as I understand it, is if you tested everyone as they came onto campus, you provide a baseline for that particular moment in time, but it could change just as soon,” the CHE president said.
Clark said while the university could go 100% online should a widespread transmission of the virus warrant such action, Stacy Sowell, the university’s director of admissions and enrollment, said that could potentially result in a 20% decline in new students.
“Students are likely not going to pay full tuition for online-only instruction. Particularly about a quarter of our new confirmed students are from out of state, and an out-of-state student is very unlikely to pay out-of-state tuition for a completely online program,” Sowell said.
Monhollon said the CHE has advocated that out-of-state students pay the same tuition as in-state students.
“We asked the legislature to consider it when they came back in June and we can ask again in September. I think I can say with some confidence that there hasn’t been much interest in the legislature in acting on that,” he said.
Finances
Teare Brewington, vice president for finance and management, reported the university has received $9.79 million in federal funding, including that which filtered through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, to help offset expenses related to the coronavirus.
The university a combination of expenses and loss and revenue to total approximately $12.7, resulting in a net loss of approximately $3 million.
“That is the total impact. It doesn’t take in this current year that just ended, the 19-20 year,” Brewington said, noting that the university will see in 2021 what the real impact will be depending on the additional funding relief that the university receives and how enrollment numbers ultimately end up.
Clark said he had been “working on multiple pots of money” the university could potentially tap into, but that he had none that he could yet report on.
“I don’t have any positive responses from anything. I don’t want to mislead us on anything, but I’m continually working on multiple pots,” he said.
Facilities
Ken Davis, director of facilities/planning and construction, reported that signage related to COVID-19 safety protocols had been completed on eight of the university’s 11 academic buildings and that approximately 50% of buildings overall have had signage installed.
“It’s drifting in a little slower than we had wanted, but we fully believe we’ll have everything in and installed prior to students returning to the campus in August,” Davis said.
Signage includes detailing classroom occupancy loads, hand washing and wearing masks.
Davis said 45 sneeze guards have been installed to date, with an additional 25 more to be put out.
“We’ve ordered 500 face shields that we will have on campus. One of those will be issued to every faculty member. Five reusable face masks have been ordered. They should be here on or before July 30, and that will go to every student” and every faculty and staff member, Davis said.
He reported that all dormitories have only single-occupancy rooms, leaving the university with 1,120 beds on campus. Davis said University Village, which is located near the campus, has approximately 300 single-occupancy beds that could potentially be used by students who are not able to get a room on campus.
Clark said the university is not yet approaching capacity for on-campus beds, “but we’re putting out the word” and that preference will be given to freshmen.
Following an executive session, the board authorized the board chairman, Clark and vice president of finance to approve and accept a potential loan deferral associated with the HBCU Capital Finance Loan Program.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.