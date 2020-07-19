S.C. State preparing for SACS visit; CHE president says coronavirus 'immense' crisis

“This is a crisis of immense magnitude,” Monhollon said.

S.C. State President James Clark said all issues -- from revising the university’s student code of conduct to whether to provide testing for all students prior to their return to campus -- are being reviewed.

“Everything is fluid, everything is subject to change. Our plans of today are our plans of today, but tomorrow they could all change,” Clark said, noting that the university has given students, at least for now, the choice to come back to campus or continue their studies online.

“We’ve got to start messaging the online experience and the choice. There’s been a tectonic shift, and the world is going to be more online even while others still want the on-campus experience. That’s dialogue we’re having even more so as the fall semester goes on,” he said.

As for testing, the president said, “We’re also looking at various opportunities or ways to be able to provide testing. The team and I are still wrestling with that one I don’t have a good answer for that right now. ... We’ll bring forth the best recommendation.”

Monhollon said the challenge becomes assessing the state’s capacity to deliver, administer and get results back from a test.