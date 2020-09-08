S.C. State prepares for return of students; limited number coming back in mid-Sept.

Enrollment

Clark reported that while the number of first-time freshmen (317 to 489) and graduate students (119 to 125) were up compared to last year, the overall fall student enrollment dropped approximately 5% (2,479 to 2,344), mainly because of the coronavirus.

“We ended up with students that could not return primarily because of COVID financial situations. ... The primary thing is that our students come from families that have less economic stature. It turns out our families are the families that are hit hardest by COVID when it comes to jobs,” Clark said.

“Our students who were going to school, a lot of them have had to take on one, two and three jobs to help their families basically put food on the table. ... So there's a certain sensitivity that we're trying to make sure that we have regarding that, but we knew that that would impact a lot of our students going forward," he said.

Clark added, "Some of our students have told us, though, that they hope to see us in the spring. They're just trying to weather this storm with their families right now."

He said various testing protocols, however, will be in place for everyone who returns.