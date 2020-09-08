S.C. State prepares for return of students; limited number coming back in mid-Sept.

A limited number of South Carolina State University students, including student-athletes and those needing access to laboratories, will be returning to campus Sept. 19-21, according to President James E. Clark.
“There are various testing protocols that are in place. Testing before arrival, etc. If you test positive (for coronavirus), you have to stay isolated from the campus. Then there’s the protocol that we’ll use following the CDC guidelines throughout as we start bringing students back,” Clark said during a board meeting week.
A decision will be made on whether the full student body will be brought back on campus on Oct. 1, Clark said later.
The university also plans random testing throughout the year.
"One of the problems with testing is that testing takes a long time, testing is expensive. If you just do one test and it takes seven days or 14 days to get the result, it almost renders it useless except for a known positive can be removed from the group. I am having some discussions about some developments regarding saliva-based testing,” Clark said.
He said, “any and all students, whether they're the laboratory students and/or student-athletes, will be in a subset of Hugine Suites.
“And if we have to do quarantines and isolations and so forth, we will do that over in Battiste Hall. We marked out, we've assessed the classroom capacities and all of those things, the signage for social distancing and so forth are up. There will be access to the computer lab as well as the library.”
Personal protective equipment will be distributed to students.
"We think we probably have sneeze guards in 90-plus percent of the places. We constructed the sneeze guards ourselves to keep the cost down, and we have the material to do the rest of the 10%. ... We think that over 95% of the signage that we were going to install is installed,” Clark said.
Lowman and Staley halls and the university’s Crawford-Zimmerman and computer science buildings will be among the “critical buildings” to be disinfected nightly, the president said.
Clark said the university is doing well overall in terms of facilities and academic readiness. Approximately 900 course selections have been provided through remote delivery as of Aug. 10.
“We have hotlines and support and for students that have expressed a specific need for laptops and so forth and access, we’ve been helping with that,” he said.
Looking forward to next year, Clark said classes will begin on Jan. 4. Clark said the university will continue monitoring the progress of the coronavirus before determining the number of students coming back to campus.
“Right now we’re targeting Nov. 15 to make our first assessment,” he said. Another assessment will be conducted Nov. 30 and a final one on Dec. 15 to determine whether the full student body will return into next year.
Enrollment
Clark reported that while the number of first-time freshmen (317 to 489) and graduate students (119 to 125) were up compared to last year, the overall fall student enrollment dropped approximately 5% (2,479 to 2,344), mainly because of the coronavirus.
“We ended up with students that could not return primarily because of COVID financial situations. ... The primary thing is that our students come from families that have less economic stature. It turns out our families are the families that are hit hardest by COVID when it comes to jobs,” Clark said.
“Our students who were going to school, a lot of them have had to take on one, two and three jobs to help their families basically put food on the table. ... So there's a certain sensitivity that we're trying to make sure that we have regarding that, but we knew that that would impact a lot of our students going forward," he said.
Clark added, "Some of our students have told us, though, that they hope to see us in the spring. They're just trying to weather this storm with their families right now."
He said various testing protocols, however, will be in place for everyone who returns.
“There’s a certain set of expectations for everybody coming back on campus. For students who don't follow those guidelines, it could result in citations, potential judicial sanctions. Those sanctions could include suspension or expulsion. We're going forward. Coming back, you must show your ID because the campus is not open to visits until further notification. We're trying to keep the campus as COVID-free as possible,” Clark said.
Trustee Hamilton Grant asked what would be done to ensure that a drop in student retention between the fall and spring semesters would not be as deep.
Clark said the university’s use of tools that give it “a lot more hands-on interaction” will be enhanced. That includes Slate, an admissions and enrollment-management software program.
“And we’re really going to up our marketing activities for reaching the students going forward and tap into the alumni ambassadors that we have. We have a bunch of ambassadors that have been trained. We’re increasing our participation in the college fairs and the virtual recruitment events that are going on. We’ve started the building of the virtual campus tours such that we ... reach out to people right now early on,” the president said.
“Then there’s some activities that we plan to do to improve transfers from the technical colleges as well. We have several undertakings with additional dollars for some scholarships and some internships with some corporations. We think that there’s a level of retention that is going to be important as well,” he added, noting that the university is also anticipating getting additional support to ramp up its Lamar Powell Student Success and Retention Center.
