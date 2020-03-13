S.C. State prepares for online learning; athletics awaits NCAA; official self-quarantines

“If they graduate, then they have to be accepted into a graduate degree program here on campus to participate for another season. We’re evaluating all of those things, and also looking at how that’s going to impact our scholarship numbers if we have some seniors who we’re kind of expecting to roll off the books, and they come back and play another season and therefore remain on the books from a scholarship financial aid standpoint,” he said.

Danley also addressed the potential financial impact of the NCAA decision to cancel spring sports.

“Let’s say softball has five seniors that are leaving, and we sign five incoming freshmen already to a national letter of intent, then we have to honor those national letters of intent. At the same time, if those seniors decide to stay another year, then we would have to find financial aid,” Danley said.

“If they were on scholarship, then we would have to provide that scholarship for them, so that would be a budget increase and that’s something we’re going to talk about as an institution is how we are going to fund those situations,” Danley said.

Travel