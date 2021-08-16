S.C. State postpones start of fall classes

South Carolina State University has adjusted the fall 2021 semester to start classes on Monday, Aug. 23.

The university says it will use the time to develop additional campus safety protocols in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.

“Starting the academic year three days later will allow the university to educate new and returning students about the COVID-19 virus while encouraging them to take advantage of vaccination clinics that will be set up on campus,” Acting President Alexander Conyers said.

“Maintenance teams will further enhance and increase sanitization measures, and faculty will have time to prepare in the event the spread of the variant worsens, requiring a shift to digital learning platforms,” he said.

S.C. State already has implemented numerous protocols, including asking students and employees to wear masks inside campus buildings and requiring residential students to be tested for the virus weekly. The university continues to strongly encourage all members of the campus community to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.