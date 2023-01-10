S.C. State police move

South Carolina State University’s Campus Police Department has relocated to the south end of campus.

Most of department’s offices, including the parking office, are located in the Dawn 2 building adjacent to Belcher and Moss Halls.

Dispatch remains in the department’s old location adjacent to the Soldiers Hall ROTC complex on the north end of campus.

Vehicle access to the Dawn 2 building is from Pinckney Street in front of Moss Hall.