S.C. State plans campus improvements

In other business:

• Trustees agreed to begin receiving per diem and mileage reimbursements for their service on the board. Board members have not received any compensation for sitting on the board for at least the past three years as the university continued to recover financially.

Trustee Dr. Doris Helms expressed concerns about members getting paid for sitting on the board.

Chair Rodney Jenkins said even if the board approves per diem and mileage reimbursements, individual board members would still have the option to opt out of getting paid.

• Faculty, staff and students were praised and thanked in a board resolution for their efforts to continue advancing the mission of the university during the COVID pandemic.

• Trustees unanimously approved continuing to operate at 2020-2021 funding levels until state funding and fall enrollment numbers are finalized for the 2021-2022 budget.

• Trustees gave the university's 1890 staff the authority to pursue the purchase of a research and outreach facility in Rock Hill with $895,000 in federal money.

If the university does not finalize the purchase, the money goes back to the federal government.