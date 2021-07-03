S.C. State plans campus improvements

South Carolina State University has set aside at least $8 million for facility and campus improvements during the 2021-2022 school year, according to President James Clark.
The improvements are all planned with a focus on student services.
“These are places that have been neglected for quite some time,” Clark told trustees during a Tuesday board meeting.
“With this activity, it will have a totally different look and feel on the campus,” he said.
Some of the larger projects planned include:
• $2.6 million match for $11 million in improvements at the James E. Clyburn University Transportation Center. The university is also seeking an additional $2 million.
• $2.5 million for the student services center. Clark said the university would like to build a new facility, but that it is more realistic to rehabilitate and expand the existing facility. The cost to build a new facility is estimated to be about $25 million.
Work is expected to begin in the spring of 2022.
• $500,000 toward a new lighting and sound system in the MLK Auditorium.
• $500,000 toward the first phase of roof work on campus facilities.
• $400,000 toward floor and projection system upgrades to the I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium
• $400,000 toward new seats, plus ceiling, floor and bathroom renovations in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton gym.
• $400,000 toward improving the university's ROTC facilities.
• $300,000 toward fixing the university's Fine Arts building by updating lighting, replacing video screens and pressure washing the building.
• $200,000 to rehabilitate the university's honors college facility.
• $200,000 to repair the Brooks Health Center.
During his routine president's report, Clark gave an overview of the agency partnerships. Students have internship opportunities at Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, Westinghouse, Verizon Wireless and IBM. The university is working with Dominion Energy in connection with S.C. State’s enhanced engineering program.
S.C. State has a memorandum of understanding allowing students to enroll in Clemson University's graduate programs.
The university is discussing forming a similar partnership with the University of South Carolina.
Clark also noted S.C. State is also seeking to enter into future partnerships with the Department of Energy.
“This could be transformational,” Clark said.
Clark also noted President Joe Biden’s emphasis on transportation infrastructure.
“The transportation in this world is going electric and that is critical. That is an opportunity for us to be there at the beginning,” he said.
Clark said the university's transportation center could help it, “become a major player when it comes to the Department of Transportation.”
Legislative update
S.C. State lobbyist Heather Smith provided an overview of the funds the General Assembly set aside for the university heading into the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Highlights include:
• The university received $20 million in general funds. This is the largest amount the university has received from the state since 2008 and will help with COVID losses.
• About $9 million was received for targeted maintenance, including $6 million from the capital reserve fund, of which $2.6 million is for the Clyburn transportation center match. About $3 million will be spent on maintenance, renovation and replacement.
• The university is receiving $861,404 for tuition mitigation. This means students at the university will not see a tuition increase for the coming year.
• $2.5 million in lottery funds.
• $750,000 from the Commission on Higher Education for the university's Institutes of Innovation and Information.
State money for the university's 1890 Research and Extension Program includes:
• $1.3 million for targeted research and extension program development and implementation.
• $350,000 for small business recovery assistance and training.
• $250,000 for COVID impact on small farm sustainability and capacity.
• $300,000 for immunity boost – nutrition education and awareness during COVID.
• $617,212 for 1890 state match.
Smith also said about $3 billion has been allocated for HBCUs from the third round of federal COVID relief funds. The money would be available most likely for the fall of 2021.
Alumni giving
S.C. State University National Alumni Association President John Funny said private donations through June 8 were $2.8 million, which is higher than the $1.8 million received last year.
Faculty and staff giving also increased by 50% compared to last year, Funny said.
"They are investing in the mother ship," Funny said.
Funny is stepping down as national alumni association president after serving four years. He noted that during his time as president, alumni membership has increased from 1,900 members to 2,730 members. New chapters have also been formed.
Enrollment up
Trustee Donnie Shell said applications for the fall are up 18%, freshman applications are up by 21% and readmissions applications are up 92%.
Current student enrollment is 39% ahead of this time last year.
Total graduate applications are up 80% and total admitted are up 60%. Current graduate enrollment is up 38%, compared to 2020.
Through June 29, about 1,424 total students have enrolled for the 2021-2022 year, with about 437 being freshman. About 30 students have transferred to the university and 27 had been readmitted.
Currently, about 7,176 applications have been received by the university and 2,220 of these students have been accepted. About 22.5% of those students who are admitted end up enrolling in the university.
SCSU Director of Admissions and Recruitment Stacey Sowell said on average the university has about 600 to 700 students who do not return to the college due to financial issues. The university is working to try to reach these students.
In other business:
• Trustees agreed to begin receiving per diem and mileage reimbursements for their service on the board. Board members have not received any compensation for sitting on the board for at least the past three years as the university continued to recover financially.
Trustee Dr. Doris Helms expressed concerns about members getting paid for sitting on the board.
Chair Rodney Jenkins said even if the board approves per diem and mileage reimbursements, individual board members would still have the option to opt out of getting paid.
• Faculty, staff and students were praised and thanked in a board resolution for their efforts to continue advancing the mission of the university during the COVID pandemic.
• Trustees unanimously approved continuing to operate at 2020-2021 funding levels until state funding and fall enrollment numbers are finalized for the 2021-2022 budget.
• Trustees gave the university's 1890 staff the authority to pursue the purchase of a research and outreach facility in Rock Hill with $895,000 in federal money.
If the university does not finalize the purchase, the money goes back to the federal government.
The university is interested in purchasing the property as part of its strategic plan to eventually have offices in all 46 counties of the state. Currently, S.C. State has seven 1890 offices that serve 32 counties. The York County office would provide services similar to its other 1890 offices such as food and nutrition services, 4-H development and sustainable agriculture workshops.
• Trustees unanimously approved an undergraduate certificate in professional writing; an undergraduate certificate in wellness promotion and an undergraduate certificate in global studies. Trustees also approved curriculum changes, the addition of an industrial technology degree and retention of a master’s special education program.
• Trustees went into closed session for about 1-1/2 hours to discuss employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee. There was no action taken upon return to open session.