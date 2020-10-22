S.C. State planning for future; enhancing brand, fiscal stability among priorities

South Carolina State University is forging ahead with its strategic plan, including ensuring the university’s fiscal stability and enhancing its brand across the state.
S.C. State President James Clark reported earlier this month on the university’s initiatives, including leveraging its partnership within the University Center of Greenville.
The center was established to bring bachelor’s completion and graduate degree programs from many of the state’s universities to the greater Greenville area.
“The Greenville area has about 75,000 students. The Greenville area has, I believe, 45,000 adults who have taken some college, but not finished. So the opportunity to tap into those individuals with the courses that we have is significant,” Clark said.
“We already have, I believe, three people working on their doctorates of education there, and we don’t even have the storefront set up yet. We’ll be launching several programs up there ... and we’re getting them additionally approved for remote delivery. We have three or four already that we’ll start promoting,” Clark said.
The president said the effort to increase enrollment will include diversifying the student population. That includes delivering courses on campus, online and remotely in areas such as the University Center of Greenville and the Lowcountry Graduate Center in Charleston, where the university already offers a graduate MBA program.
The university needs to look at opportunities with transfer students, graduate students and adult education, he said.
Clark also noted that the university is working to retain students, including through the efforts of the Lamar Powell Student Success and Retention Center.
Clark added, “One of the things that’s difficult right now in this COVID world is recruiting and retaining high-quality, diverse faculty, but a couple of the programs and major proposals that we have, at least two of which we’re hopeful about, will, in fact, involve reaching out and bringing on new, diverse faculty for some future programs.”
While there’s been “quiet” activity on the initial design for a Student Activity, Learning and Innovation Center, Clark said he is more immediately focused on providing students with corporate internship opportunities.
“Every corporation now that I go to, I have this interaction and dialogue about internships and jobs and so forth. We’re glad to receive the gifts, we’re glad to receive the donations, but what we really want them to have is a relationship with our different departments, with our different schools, with our students at the end because that’s long term,” Clark said.
He said ensuring fiscal stability at the university is also a top priority.
“We’ve always had a balanced budget in the last four years. Our net position that is critical to SACS re-accreditation has been improving. We’re now focusing a lot more on philanthropic giving from alumni, faculty and staff, but really reaching out to various corporations,” he said.
“This year is the year that I’ve started doing a bit more on that. I’ve signed a (memorandum of understanding) with IBM that’s worth at least $2 million in goods and services. ... I also have a proposal out to really work on upping all of our engineering programs to ‘full’ engineering,” the president said.
A capital campaign is also underway, “but we’re also encouraging all of us to give as we move forward,” Clark said.
Enrollment
Trustee Donnie Shell reported that fall enrollment was down 5 percent from 2,479 in fall 2019 to 2,344 in fall 2020.
“However, it was a 30% increase in first-year students,” Shell said.
The university projects a spring 2021 enrollment of 2,420, with that being contingent on whether all students will be able to move back on campus.
A student population of 3,000 is projected for fall 2021.
“It’s contingent upon a cross-functional campus, wide enrollment teams and special programs,” Shell said, including temporary suspension of SAT and ACT requirements and usage of virtual college fairs, engaged recruitment teams and special programs for non-traditional enrollment.
Selective strategies for the recruitment and retention of graduate students include virtual recruitment fairs, virtual open houses, electronic marketing of the Ed. D. and Ed. S. programs as two targeted areas and engaging alumni recruitment teams.
“The Staff Senate has continued to work hard in spite of COVID-19. Virtual monthly meetings of the Staff Senate members continue to be held. Several committees were formed such as fundraising, membership and constitution and bylaws. The membership committee has been contacting staff members and asking them to join the Staff Senate. Membership has grown from six to 27 as of August 2020,” Shell said.
He also noted that the Staff Senate continues to hold monthly conference calls with Clark as a means of improving communication between the staff and the president.
Student Affairs/Athletics
Shell reported that construction projects continue at the university to prepare for students’ return.
“The work in The Pit is 90 percent complete. The following work is outstanding: the addition of signage, touch-up painting (and) installation of beverage machines. Washington Dining Hall is 99 percent complete. Airflow issues are being addressed and mild touch-up work,” he said.
There are 220 students on campus, including 143 athletes and 77 non-athletes. There are 49 students enrolled in lab courses, with 143 athletes and 27 non-athletes residing in residence halls.
"All students, residential and non-residential, must be tested for COVID-19 seven days prior to arriving on campus and must submit test results to the Brooks Health Center. A negative test result is required prior to receipt of the authorization to access the campus and to move into the residence hall.
"If a student tests positive, he or she must remain in isolation at home away from campus until contacted by a member of the Brooks Health Center," Shell said.
Random testing will occur throughout the semester.
“Health and safety protocols and the 'Bulldog Student Guide for Returning to Campus' have been shared with students and can be accessed online at the university website,” he said.
The university counseling center is also addressing student mental health in a variety of ways, including the use of META App Teletherapy, which delivers online counseling through a safe and secure mental health platform connecting students and providers through a mobile app.
Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said providing mental health services for faculty and staff is another area that Clark will be asked follow up on.
Trustee Dr. Doris Helms said, “It is a big concern.”
In his athletics report during the Oct. 7 meeting, Shell said that the university had raised $2.3 million with its R.I.S.E. major gift initiative, surpassing a $2 million goal.
The university’s women’s tennis team won the 2019 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference women's tennis championship, while the university football team members were MEAC co-champions. The university was also awarded the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference's highest Graduation Success Rate award.
David Bottenburg, a basketball player, graduated with a 4.0 grade point average.
The department’s specialty athletic nutrition center has also been brought on line.
“Most of the student athletes have returned to campus. They’re maintaining the momentum with Bulldog tenacity,” Shell said.
The department’s capital projects updates include the awarding of a bid to Shaw Sports for the turf replacement at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. Resurfacing of the Lorry Track Facility is also being planned for.
Shell said a season ticket and STATE Club membership campaign is also underway “to generate revenue that is much needed during these challenging times.”
“The goal is to sell 3,000 season tickets and 500 STATE club memberships and raise $500,000,” he said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
