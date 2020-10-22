S.C. State planning for future; enhancing brand, fiscal stability among priorities

The university needs to look at opportunities with transfer students, graduate students and adult education, he said.

Clark also noted that the university is working to retain students, including through the efforts of the Lamar Powell Student Success and Retention Center.

Clark added, “One of the things that’s difficult right now in this COVID world is recruiting and retaining high-quality, diverse faculty, but a couple of the programs and major proposals that we have, at least two of which we’re hopeful about, will, in fact, involve reaching out and bringing on new, diverse faculty for some future programs.”

While there’s been “quiet” activity on the initial design for a Student Activity, Learning and Innovation Center, Clark said he is more immediately focused on providing students with corporate internship opportunities.

“Every corporation now that I go to, I have this interaction and dialogue about internships and jobs and so forth. We’re glad to receive the gifts, we’re glad to receive the donations, but what we really want them to have is a relationship with our different departments, with our different schools, with our students at the end because that’s long term,” Clark said.