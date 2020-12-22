S.C. State part of SRNL team; Battelle, schools get Savannah River contract

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded a contract for management of the Savannah River National Laboratory to an alliance that includes several universities, including South Carolina State University.

DOE announced Tuesday it has entered into a contract with Battelle Savannah River Alliance to manage the SRNL. The contract could be worth $3.8 billion over 10 years.

The alliance team includes S.C. State, Clemson University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Georgia and the University of South Carolina, as well as small business partners Longenecker & Associates and TechSource.

“I would like the thank Battelle for this awesome opportunity; making this the first time an HBCU will be a key partner with the Savannah River National Laboratory,” S.C. State President James E. Clark said in a release.

“This relationship epitomizes our strategic undertaking of ‘transformation through collaboration’ and will transform the lives of individuals, bolster the economies of our communities and this state, as well as enhance the security of our nation,” he said.