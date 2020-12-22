S.C. State part of SRNL team; Battelle, schools get Savannah River contract

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded a contract for management of the Savannah River National Laboratory to an alliance that includes several universities, including South Carolina State University.
DOE announced Tuesday it has entered into a contract with Battelle Savannah River Alliance to manage the SRNL. The contract could be worth $3.8 billion over 10 years.
The alliance team includes S.C. State, Clemson University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Georgia and the University of South Carolina, as well as small business partners Longenecker & Associates and TechSource.
“I would like the thank Battelle for this awesome opportunity; making this the first time an HBCU will be a key partner with the Savannah River National Laboratory,” S.C. State President James E. Clark said in a release.
“This relationship epitomizes our strategic undertaking of ‘transformation through collaboration’ and will transform the lives of individuals, bolster the economies of our communities and this state, as well as enhance the security of our nation,” he said.
The exact nature of the university's role in the contract or the how much the university stands to receive as a member of the alliance were not clear Tuesday. S.C. State and Battelle could not be reached after S.C. State announced the contract.
The alliance is led by and wholly owned by Battelle, one of DOE's laboratory management contractors.
Employing approximately 1,000 staff, the Savannah River National Laboratory conducts research and development for diverse federal agencies.
As the U.S. Department of Energy's Environmental Management Laboratory, SRNL provides support for the nation's $6 billion per year waste clean-up program.
The alliance’s contract includes a five-year base with five one-year options.
The estimated value of the contract is $3.8 billion over the course of 10 years if all options are exercised.
“We are honored by DOE's decision to award the Savannah River National Laboratory management and operations contract to our team,” Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer said. “We have the lab management experience to make a difference and we're committed to ensuring the success of this important national resource.”
Battelle has a management role at seven DOE national labs, including Pacific Northwest National Lab, Brookhaven National Lab, Oak Ridge National Lab, National Renewable Energy Lab, Idaho National Lab, Los Alamos National Lab and Lawrence Livermore National Lab. It also operates the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center for the Department of Homeland Security.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries.