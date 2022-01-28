S.C. State Parade of Champions postponed

Welcome to the times.

If it’s not weather, it’s the COVID-19 pandemic.

After being postponed by weather earlier this month, the South Carolina State University Parade of Champions scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 30, has been postponed a second time, the university announced Friday night.

The event was to celebrate recent achievements, including the HBCU football national championship.

The parade was scheduled to move from the former All-Star Bowling alley site at 1543 Russell St. in downtown Orangeburg onto Magnolia Street, and through the S.C. State campus. The event was to culminate with a special celebration on the northeast end of campus.

Honorees include the 2021 Celebration Bowl champion Bulldog football team, 2021 MEAC champion men’s and women’s tennis teams, 2021 cross country and track individual champs, student competition winners, the S.C. State Royal Court and more.

A university statement Friday night reads: “Acting on the advisement of university physicians to adhere to strict COVID protocol, S.C. State University Interim President Alexander Conyers has announced the university will postpone the parade set to celebrate the HBCU football championship win and other student accomplishments. The Parade of Champions was originally scheduled to take place this Sunday. No new date has been set.”

“With the rise in COVID cases among our athletic teams and in the surrounding community, it is in the best interest of our students that we postpone the event,” Conyers said.

Just days before the community-wide celebratory event was to take place, athletics medical staff implemented COVID protocol after several student-athletes tested positive for COVID during routine testing, SCSU stated. All students had been vaccinated.

“At least eight members of the Bulldog football team were asymptomatic and placed in isolation while contact tracing was conducted. Approximately 40 students on the football, women’s and men’s tennis, and track teams have been quarantined in accordance with COVID-19 protocol established by the Centers for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC),” according to the SCSU statement.

“Our student-athletes are devastated that this quarantine requirement has caused them to miss this celebration of their accomplishments,” Athletics Director Stacy Danley said. “At the end of the day, we have to keep the health and well-being of our students as our priority.”

“We want to thank our university family as well as all of our community supporters and sponsors for all of the hard work they’ve put into celebrating our students,” Conyers said. “I know this collaboration is a labor of love towards our students. It is unfortunate and very disappointing, but we look forward to revisiting plans for an event in the future. These are the times we live in; still navigating a pandemic.”