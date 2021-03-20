S.C. State opens pantry for students

South Carolina State University Student Government Association, faculty and staff members came together Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of Bulldog Express.

The Bulldog community has been working together to stock up the pantry and now there are plenty of resources for students to get what they need.

“We just started setting up this pantry on Sunday and it is literally overflowing now. We didn’t even get a chance to reach out to the companies we planned to reach out to yet and we already have a full pantry thanks to our alumni and staff members,” SGA President Javonni Ayers said.

Bulldog Express will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. The pantry will include food, toiletries, linen, towels, laundry detergent and other necessities for the students at S.C. State, whether they live on or off campus.

“I walk everywhere, a lot of students walk everywhere, so if you don’t have it that day then you’re pretty much out of luck until the next day,” S.C. State student Jamie Gilmore said.

He said, “It does put a burden on you when you have to worry about groceries because you don’t have a ride and sometimes you just don’t have the money to buy groceries.