South Carolina State University will close offices and cancel all classes beginning at noon Wednesday, Aug. 30, and continuing through Thursday, Aug. 31, for safety during heavy rains, strong winds and possible power outages.

Only essential employees should report to campus.

Non-essential employees are instructed to work remotely if possible.

Residence halls and off-campus housing facilities will remain open. Student dining services will be available at the Washington Dining Hall, and shuttles to and from off-campus residences will be in operation until 9 each night.

Additional security personnel will be in place through this period. Students are encouraged to:

• Remain on campus and be inside their residence halls by 10 p.m. Wednesday.

• Shelter in place during the storm’s peak periods while staying away from windows.

• Notify their residence hall advisors if they elect to leave campus.

• Avoid the use of elevators due to the risk of power outages.

Students who see flooding or wind damage are encouraged to email workorders@scsu.edu or call 803-596-6030.

In the event of emergencies, students and employees are advised to call the Campus Police at 803-378-4754 or dial 911.

The administration expects to resume classes and normal operations on Friday, Sept. 1.

The administration has extended the deadline for adding or dropping classes to Tuesday, Sept. 5, and the deadline for resolving account balances to Friday, Sept. 8.

S.C. State is preparing facilities for the possibility of localized flooding resulting from heavy rain expected as Hurricane Idalia makes its way through the South Carolina Midlands.

University officials advise everyone to remain on alert by paying close attention to broadcast communications about the storm. Employees and students are urged not to attempt to drive or walk across creeks or flooded roads.