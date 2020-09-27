S.C. State offers online graduate education programs

South Carolina State University announces the offering of two graduate-level online programs in the field of education leadership. Graduate students can now enroll in the Education Specialist (Ed.S) and Doctorate in Educational Administration (Ed.D) programs online at SC State.
The Education Specialist degree program is designed for public school educators who wish to obtain certification as a principal and superintendent. The program requires 45 semester credit hours beyond a master's degree.
The Doctorate in Educational Administration degree prepares educators for a broad range of leadership positions and includes a requirement of 27 semester credit hours, plus 9 hours of dissertation courses.
Both degree programs are offered fully online, providing access for busy professionals who seek the convenience of online learning to pursue their career goals. Students have the opportunity to learn from experienced faculty, many of whom are former school superintendents.
"The programs reflect a tradition of excellence in the graduate education programs at South Carolina State University, which will refocus our competitive aim in the higher education market place and position the university to serve more citizens in the state of South Carolina," said Dr. Frederick Evans, dean of the College of Graduate and Professional Studies.
"The Education Specialist and Educational Administration programs represent the department's commitment to preparing education leaders for the unique challenges and opportunities that exist within 21st-century public school systems," said Dr. Charlie Spell, chair of the Department of Education. "The online delivery format will enable the university to meet the unique needs of a diverse population of educators."
Admissions applications for the Spring 2021 semester are now being accepted for both the Education Specialist program and Doctorate in Educational Administration program.
The South Carolina State University Department of Education is accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.
For more information, email Chaundra Mikell Yudchenko at cmikell1@scsu.edu.
