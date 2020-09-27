S.C. State offers online graduate education programs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina State University announces the offering of two graduate-level online programs in the field of education leadership. Graduate students can now enroll in the Education Specialist (Ed.S) and Doctorate in Educational Administration (Ed.D) programs online at SC State.

The Education Specialist degree program is designed for public school educators who wish to obtain certification as a principal and superintendent. The program requires 45 semester credit hours beyond a master's degree.

The Doctorate in Educational Administration degree prepares educators for a broad range of leadership positions and includes a requirement of 27 semester credit hours, plus 9 hours of dissertation courses.

Both degree programs are offered fully online, providing access for busy professionals who seek the convenience of online learning to pursue their career goals. Students have the opportunity to learn from experienced faculty, many of whom are former school superintendents.