S.C. State network back online

South Carolina State University’s electronic communication network has been restored. Internet, Wi-Fi and email are now accessible.

The university recently discovered a security incident that impacted the availability of certain systems within its computer network. In response, S.C. State secured digital assets within its computer network and commenced an investigation.

IT continues to troubleshoot in efforts to ensure no additional problems exist.

S.C. State says students and university employees should sign onto their laptops and desktop computers as soon as they report to work and class in the morning.

Anyone with problems or additional technical needs should email helpme@scsu.edu.

