 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
S.C. State network back online
0 comments
breaking editor's pick

S.C. State network back online

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SCSU seal

South Carolina State University’s electronic communication network has been restored. Internet, Wi-Fi and email are now accessible.

The university recently discovered a security incident that impacted the availability of certain systems within its computer network. In response, S.C. State secured digital assets within its computer network and commenced an investigation.

IT continues to troubleshoot in efforts to ensure no additional problems exist.

S.C. State says students and university employees should sign onto their laptops and desktop computers as soon as they report to work and class in the morning.

Anyone with problems or additional technical needs should email helpme@scsu.edu.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the executive branch overreaching?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News