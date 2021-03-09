S.C. State National Alumni Association continues giving tradition with donations

“We’re also seeking ways to increase the reach and support of the university as we grow, we want to grow the support to the university. We have two membership drives coming up,” Funny said.

“Our virtual convention will be held during the summer of 2021. Stay tuned for more information,” he said.

Funny, whose job as alumni association president ends June 30, 2021, said the organization is the process of electing national officers, with the election running from April 5 through May 1 and results to be announced at the association’s quarterly business meeting on May 8.

The association is also executing several strategic initiatives to increase its chapters.

“From 2017 until current, we’ve gone from about 1,900 members to right about 2,700 or 2,800 members. That’s about a 47 percent increase in membership, but I’m still going to get 3,000 before I leave the office,” he said, noting that the association has also seen a 31 percent increase in chapters since 2017.

“I’m very proud of our leadership team. We’re identifying new revenue streams to enhance our association operations and to provide more support to the university,” he said, noting that standard operating procedures are also being developed.