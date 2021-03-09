S.C. State National Alumni Association continues giving tradition with donations

Trustee John J. Funny, president of the South Carolina State National Alumni Association, presented three checks from the association to benefit athletics, the band and a growing food pantry initiative at the university during a S.C. State trustee board meeting early last week.
Funny’s three check presentations included: an $11,000 contribution to the athletics department’s R.I.S.E. major gift initiative; $4,725 to the Marching 101 band department for equipment and other needs; and $2,500 to support the Student Government Association’s food pantry.
Funny said the association stands ready to assist the university in any way it can.
Clark thanked Funny and association members for their generosity and “always stepping up in times of need.”
“We’re Bulldog strong and we’re passionate about the business of the university, and we’re excited to be a major stakeholder of the university,” Funny said, noting that the association’s new website is live and can reached at the following links: www.scsunaa.org and www.scstatelumni.org.
“It’s not just a website, but it is robust database where we’re able to track our members as they join the organization. We’ve very excited about it. The most important thing about our website is it allows us to do a lot from a data management perspective,” he said.
“We’re able to feature our alums that are out there as well as students. We’ll be updating our website regularly,” Funny added, noting that alums can also now go out and set up a donation plan and put donate monthly, annually or quarterly.
“You have the option of contributing to many funds on our website. Another important piece is the scholarship application. It’s all electronic. A high school student can go online, fill out the application, upload the appropriate attachments and the hit submit. It goes to the National Alumni Association Scholarship Committee,” he said.
Funny said the website allows individuals to connect with the chapters throughout the U.S.
“That’s key. Anybody can go to our website and connect to a chapter. You can get any information you need on a chapter. We recently chartered a new chapter, the Macon-Middle Georgia Chapter. So we’re very glad to have them back on board,” he said.
Funny continued, ““We are in the business of supporting the university and the students. Several chapters have donated to the previous COVID relief ... but we’re here to support our students because they’re our customers and we realize that.
The membership committee did a drive in May for two weeks and accumulated 200 new members in the alumni association.
“We’re also seeking ways to increase the reach and support of the university as we grow, we want to grow the support to the university. We have two membership drives coming up,” Funny said.
“Our virtual convention will be held during the summer of 2021. Stay tuned for more information,” he said.
Funny, whose job as alumni association president ends June 30, 2021, said the organization is the process of electing national officers, with the election running from April 5 through May 1 and results to be announced at the association’s quarterly business meeting on May 8.
The association is also executing several strategic initiatives to increase its chapters.
“From 2017 until current, we’ve gone from about 1,900 members to right about 2,700 or 2,800 members. That’s about a 47 percent increase in membership, but I’m still going to get 3,000 before I leave the office,” he said, noting that the association has also seen a 31 percent increase in chapters since 2017.
“I’m very proud of our leadership team. We’re identifying new revenue streams to enhance our association operations and to provide more support to the university,” he said, noting that standard operating procedures are also being developed.
“We’ll continue to work with the Career Development Center, and then we’ll also continue to work with the Office of Admissions. We enjoy being ambassadors ... to make sure we increase enrollment. That’s s sore subject right now with the alums,” Funny said.
Associate Vice President for Development Dr. Gwynth Nelson reported on the university’s fundraising initiatives during the meeting.
Nelson said the university netted $71,249 with 312 donors for Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1. A mass mailing to alumni and friends initiative resulted in 133 gifts totaling $39,655.
Alumni and faculty and staff giving campaigns are ongoing through June 30. Current fundraising initiatives include a LYBUNTS campaign to reach out to donors who gave last year, but have not given this year, along with a computer/laptop campaign, whose goal will be to raise $1 million to purchase laptops for incoming freshmen and new students.
“Recently, we just purchased over 30 laptops, along with the mouse and the backpacks for protection. You’ll hear more about that. We’re kind of doing that in conjunction with the LYBUNT (campaign) and the computer laptop campaign.
Nelson also reported on corporate giving.
“We have in hand $4.2 million and $6.4 committed. Kudos to President Clark for submitting many of these gifts. We are very, very pleased with how we’re progressing this fiscal year,” she said.
“We have increased our alumni giving participation by 25 percent. ... We’re also in the process of trying to increase our giving. So right now our giving is 4.3 percent,” Nelson said.
Sonja Bennett-Bellamy, the university’s vice president for institutional advancement and external affairs, said three of the Institutional Advancement Office’s newest team members include: Davion Petty, director of alumni relations and annual fund; Allie Harris-Beeks, communications specialist; and Samuel Watson, public information officer.
She reported on the university’s implementation of its PESO model, an integrative marketing tool that includes the university’s promotion of distance learning through paid advertisements.
A promotional campaign, for example, is underway for the University Center of Greenville site, which was established to bring bachelor’s completion and graduate degree programs from many of the state’s universities to the greater Greenville area.
She also reported on the university’s record social media growth.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534.