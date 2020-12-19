S.C. State moves to increase enrollment; athletics department has fundraising success

Pough will be entitled to state benefits programs including, but not limited to, annual leave, sick leave, insurance programs, deferred compensation programs and the state retirement program.

The university will also reimburse Pough for "reasonable and necessary travel and out-of-pocket expenses" incurred with the performance of his duties.

The contract states that Pough's football program budget will also include an administrative services support pool of $49,000, which shall be inclusive of any and all salaries, fringe benefits and any other administrative services support items.

The university can terminate the contract if "violation of any material provision" is not corrected within 15 days following written notice and explanation of the offense by the university.

The university also has the right to terminate the contract prior to its expiration date without cause upon a 15-day advanced written notice.

There is also a clause in the contract where Pough would only owe the university a buyout if he terminated the agreement prior to the end of its contract year. The buyout clause would only be triggered after the initial contract year of the agreement and upon the coach's acceptance of an optional year, if offered.