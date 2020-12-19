S.C. State moves to increase enrollment; athletics department has fundraising success

South Carolina State University has put a focus on recruiting students as it prepares for the spring 2021 semester.
During a Dec. 2 virtual trustee board meeting, trustee Donnie Shell, chairman of the student affairs and athletics committee, reported freshman applications were up and that the university was making progress with, for example, its adjustment to virtual recruitment.
Enrollment/Student Affairs
"Freshman applications are up 42 percent," Shell said.
New staff members to begin in January include a first year admission counselor and transfer coordinator, with a focus on other initiatives such as a non-degree students program which is designed to accommodate students with very specific academic goals which certain S.C. State courses can uniquely support.
The university is also coordinating with technical schools to take advantage of opportunities for transfer students and has also attended 20 virtual college fairs and other events, Shell said.
South Carolina State University officials announced Nov. 6 that the spring 2021 semester will begin on Jan. 4 with students learning remotely.
A limited number of students will return to campus on Jan. 16 and 17. While the campus will reopen for face-to-face instruction in mid-January, space will be limited. The university will only allow about 1,000 students back on campus while the remaining students must continue to study remotely.
Shell said the university netted 493 student applications for the spring 2021 semester, with 105 decisions and 22 deposits made, noting that the university is working to bolster enrollment.
For the Fall 2021 semester, for example, communication measures such as e-blasts are continuing and incomplete students are being reached through social media. Follow-up high school visits are being made and twice weekly emails are being sent to incomplete students to encourage those students to send in required documents.
The Student Government Association held a town hall via Microsoft Teams in November, providing virtual learning updates, spring semester updates and having students' questions answered by university administration officials.
SGA President Javonni Ayers said, "Moving forward, we will have small focus groups to include participation from, for example, band members, ROTC members and students from specific departments.
Shell encouraged all students to participate in internships, stating that it was important to have work experience to complete the educational experience.
"When you go out and apply for a job, that's the first thing they're going to look at. What have you done other than finish school? So you need to apply. If you have internship opportunities -- and South Carolina State is offering them to our students -- please apply," he said.
Shell said the student body has been active, particularly in virtual activities.
"The SGA president collaborated with the associate dean of Howard University School of Law to offer an information session to students interested in law school. Student leaders also offered virtual activities with emphasis on money management, social and academic life on and off the campus, social justice, yoga and meditation," Shell said.
He added, "Community service and civic engagement remain a priority. Students participated in breast cancer awareness activities, trunk-or-treat activities in the local communities and in Orangeburg, as well as a children's coat drive."
In preparation for the spring semester, Shell said an emphasis will be put on health and safety.
"Students will also be tested upon arrival to campus. Random testing will occur throughout the semester. Approximately 1,000 beds are available on campus. A carefully organized move-in process will be executed.
"Students will submit a symptoms check list electronically daily. PPE kits will be distributed during check-ins. The university will utilize exclusive residence halls to isolate students who test positive for COVID-19," he said.
Athletics
Shell gave a spring sports update for the board.
The MEAC has recently settled on a four-game regional schedule. South Carolina State University will play North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T home and away," he said.
"Athletics has requested $108,809 in CARES Act funding to date to assist with safety, bringing student athletes back to campus for practice and competition. While they have not received any funding thus far," Shell said, S.C. State President James Clark had instructed S.C. State Athletics Director Stacy Danley to to meet with him to review the request again.
He added, "Athletics has requested purchasing cards for each head coach to assist with emergencies related to COVID-19 during team travel. The department is awaiting approval.
To date, the athletic department has conducted 2,563 COVID tests on student-athletes, coaches and staff on campus during the fall semester. The results yielded a 1.6 percent positive test rate, or 42 positive tests.
"These numbers are extremely low compared to our counterparts in the state and in the country," he said.
Shell said the athletics department has found success with two new fundraising campaigns to help offset the financial burden created by the pandemic, including Maintaining the Momentum, a football season ticket and STATE Club membership drive with a goal of selling 3,000 season tickets and 500 STATE Club memberships.
"As of (Dec. 2), we have sold 734 season tickets and generated $140,375 and sold 245 STATE Club memberships, generating up to $100,000 in donations," Shell said.
Danley said a Bulldog Relief Fund rolled out on Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1 was also a success.
"Recently many of our loyal sons and daughters have asked us on a number of occasions how they can further support Bulldog athletics during this challenging time from the pandemic. That led us to the creation of the Bulldog Relief Fund.
"So far we have raised $24,054 through Giving Tuesday through the Bulldog Relief Fund. So we're really excited about that. ... It's a great day to be a Bulldog, and we really appreciate all the support the we're receiving from all of our alum across the country," the athletics director said.
Shell said, "Mr. Danley, your staff and all your resource people are to be congratulated. That's a great effort."
During the athletics report, the board also unanimously agreed to extend Buddy Pough's contract as head football coach another year.
Pough's contract, which expires Dec. 31, 2020, was emailed to The Times and Democrat on Dec. 4.
Under the contract, Pough’s base salary is $280,000. He also has the chance earn incentives.
Pough will be entitled to state benefits programs including, but not limited to, annual leave, sick leave, insurance programs, deferred compensation programs and the state retirement program.
The university will also reimburse Pough for "reasonable and necessary travel and out-of-pocket expenses" incurred with the performance of his duties.
The contract states that Pough's football program budget will also include an administrative services support pool of $49,000, which shall be inclusive of any and all salaries, fringe benefits and any other administrative services support items.
The university can terminate the contract if "violation of any material provision" is not corrected within 15 days following written notice and explanation of the offense by the university.
The university also has the right to terminate the contract prior to its expiration date without cause upon a 15-day advanced written notice.
There is also a clause in the contract where Pough would only owe the university a buyout if he terminated the agreement prior to the end of its contract year. The buyout clause would only be triggered after the initial contract year of the agreement and upon the coach's acceptance of an optional year, if offered.
In other matters, the board approved changes to its contract approval policy as presented by interim outside general counsel Pete Balthazor.
The board also approved committee and board meeting dates for 2021. Committee meeting dates include: March 2, June 1, Oct. 5 and Dec. 1. The board will meet on the following dates: March 3, June 2, Oct. 6 and Dec. 2.
"It can be adjusted. It's not like we have to hold fast to it, but it does give us a plan," Jenkins said.
