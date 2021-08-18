S.C. State: Masks now mandatory

In light of a recent state Supreme Court ruling, South Carolina State University has imposed a mandatory face covering directive effective immediately.

All faculty, staff, students and visitors are required to wear masks inside all university buildings, except in personal offices, individual campus residence hall rooms and while eating.

The university says the masks are needed to maintain a safe and healthy campus environment. S.C. State says it will continue to monitor the situation to determine how long it should maintain the mask requirement and any changes that should be needed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students, faculty and staff also are strongly encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The campus community is asked to continue to monitor the university website, email and social media channels for updated lists and locations of vaccination clinics on campus.

Information about where vaccines are available in South Carolina is available at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.