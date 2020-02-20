S.C. State launches new safety app

As a part of South Carolina State University's ongoing commitment to campus safety, its Department of Campus Safety has announced that it has launched Rave Guardian, a free mobile app produced by Rave Mobile Safety that turns any smartphone into a personal safety device. By downloading this free safety app, students, faculty and staff can enhance their personal safety while on campus.
With Rave Guardian, users can create a profile of information about themselves and invite family and friends (Guardians) to their safety network. When needed, the user can request one or more of their Guardians to virtually walk with them on or off campus. Rave Guardian is similar to having an emergency blue light system and a trusted friend at all times.
By downloading the app, members of the campus community will have access to safety features that directly connect them to campus safety (or 911 if off-campus) in an emergency situation, as well as the ability to submit anonymous tips should they see suspicious activity.
The Rave Guardian app features essential campus resources, including a campus call directory with university contact information, as well as a campus content hub.
"We are extremely excited to introduce the Rave Guardian App to SC State University," said SC State Campus Police chief, Joseph Nelson. "I have been researching safety and security apps used by other institutions of higher education for the past three years. I believe the Rave Guardian App is a great fit for our campus community. It will offer members of the university community personalsafety, security and peace of mind. It's like having a campus safety officer in your back pocket at all times."
Nelson highlighted the convenience of the app for students who are always on the go with their mobile device in hand.
"By now, all students should have access to cell phones. Right in your hand, you are connected directly to Campus Safety 24/ 7. On many campuses across this nation, this app has replaced call boxes and given campus communities an added safety feature- one that they can now control themselves," Nelson said.
"We believe that this app puts our university on the cutting edge of safety and security technology. The Rave Guardian App gives us an extra sense of security, and we feel this technology will save lives, property and be a vital part of our safety and security measures here at SC State University for years to come," Nelson continued.
Nelson said that campus police officers had been placed in different scenarios during their training for the app. Training will continue as officers work to respond quickly and arrive within minutes in the event of an emergency on campus. Additionally, each campus dispatcher has their own headset and access to the app and its users.
Campus Safety will work with the campus community to set up several live demonstrations on how the app works and the importance of downloading it.
Nelson said he and his team have worked closely with the technical support team at Rave and feel confident that they can answer any questions that may arise.
Marcus Foster, a junior digital media major at SC State, said the safety app is an essential addition to campus safety.
"The app seems to have just about everything. This [app] is a great alternative to the call boxes because it's on our phones, which we have at all times. I think this adds a feeling of being safer- something that students everywhere are concerned about. We just want to get an education while knowing we can do so safely," Foster said.
University officials strive to assure everyone on campus that as they work and learn, their safety is paramount.
"The Rave Guardian mobile app was implemented to provide students, faculty and staff with an increased level of security. We are working diligently to increase safety and security and to ensure that our campus family understands that their safety is our top priority," said vice president of Student Affairs, Dr. Tamara Jeffries-Jackson.
According to Rave Mobile Safety's website, the company's mission is to "provide the leading critical communication and data platform trusted to help save lives and connect millions of those trusted to protect them, by providing innovative solutions to prepare better, respond faster and communicate more effectively during emergencies."
Rave's customers include thousands of businesses, public safety agencies and institutions of higher education.
For more information, contact Chaundra Mikell, public relations coordinator, at 803-536-8597 or cmikell1@scsu.edu.