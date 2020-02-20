S.C. State launches new safety app

Nelson highlighted the convenience of the app for students who are always on the go with their mobile device in hand.

"By now, all students should have access to cell phones. Right in your hand, you are connected directly to Campus Safety 24/ 7. On many campuses across this nation, this app has replaced call boxes and given campus communities an added safety feature- one that they can now control themselves," Nelson said.

"We believe that this app puts our university on the cutting edge of safety and security technology. The Rave Guardian App gives us an extra sense of security, and we feel this technology will save lives, property and be a vital part of our safety and security measures here at SC State University for years to come," Nelson continued.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nelson said that campus police officers had been placed in different scenarios during their training for the app. Training will continue as officers work to respond quickly and arrive within minutes in the event of an emergency on campus. Additionally, each campus dispatcher has their own headset and access to the app and its users.

Campus Safety will work with the campus community to set up several live demonstrations on how the app works and the importance of downloading it.