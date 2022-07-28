S.C. State launches new BECT Institute; Conyers: ‘We’re here to make great things happen’

South Carolina State University launched an institute designed to foster innovation and educational opportunities in fields across the business, environmental science, communications and transportation sectors on Thursday morning.

As part of the vision of state Sen. John L. Scott Jr., D-Columbia, the South Carolina General Assembly appropriated $18 million in 2021 toward the development of educational institutes at each of South Carolina’s seven HBCUs, including S.C. State.

Each institute was established with specific disciplines united to increase opportunities and exposure for students.

S.C. State will be home to its own Institute of Business, Environment, Communications and Transportation, or BECT.

“We're here to make great things happen for our students, and that's exactly what this occasion is about: another opportunity to elevate our impact so that we can transform the lives of students and ultimately their families," S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said during a ceremony held in the university's State Room.

Conyers said Dr. Barbra Adams, who has served nine of her 32 years at the university as dean of the business college, will lead the BECT Institute with the help of an advisory board.

“I asked Dr. Adams to do it because I know that she's a franchise player. I know that she builds championship teams around her in whatever she's doing and wherever she's at. She's done that for 32 years here at South Carolina State University. ... It's just amazing when you see the amount of grant funding that she's brought in to this university," Conyers said.

Scott, who presented the university with a Senate resolution recognizing the development of its institute, said, "We are on the cutting edge of doing a lot of great things. Information is important, but we've got to make sure that we do this.”

“We want to make sure we include these students and faculty and staff with other exchange programs, being part of labs, being part of research, being part of scholarships. ... It is truly important that we play a major role in what's going on,” he said.

Adams said, “The BECT Institute is an organizational unit separate from the academic departments. It is expected to have a significant impact on the university in raising the status of the university.”

“It is designed to support, build and sustain innovative and high-quality programs that foster synergy and educational opportunities for our students in the areas of business, environment, communications and transportation," she said.

Adams said the institute's goals include expanding and supporting the university's “teaching, learning, research and scholarship focus.”

Its other specific goals are, “to create a pipeline of skilled and innovative students through experimental learning, professional development, training and research opportunities, to expand our relationship with the community through community development projects, and to expand our working relationships with business, industry and governmental leaders to increase the fundraising capacity of the university,” Adams said.

She continued, “These goals will be accomplished through partnerships, research, internships, grants, fellowships, scholarships and other activities that connect with business and industry, academic units and the federal government.”

Scott said the SCIII is developing a nonprofit foundation to help support the development of the institutes at each of the state's seven HBCUs.

“That foundation goal is to go out to bring grant money, foundation money, private sector money ... to try to help assist in those programs as you expand through your partnerships and relationships," Scott said.

“The foundation is a nonprofit, but its board members will be the private sector. So look for them to no longer give you the small checks. We want them to invest dollars and allow you to be a part even with corporate investment, corporate expansion through the BECT institution,” he said.

While it took nearly 40 years, S.C. State will also benefit by having representation on the S.C. Research Authority, Scott said. Conyers is a member of the SCRA Board of Trustee's Executive Committee.

Chartered in 1983 by the General Assembly, the authority is a public, non-profit corporation that supports the state's innovation economy by supporting entrepreneurs, enabling academic research and its commercialization, and connecting industry to innovators.

“We're playing hardball now. We're trying to bring funds where they actually need to be. ... We now have a seat at the table. ... You'll get a chance to participate in some of that research, go after some of those dollars that are out there,” he said.

Scott said SCIII Executive Director Dr. Gwynth Nelson and Adams were also members of the state's broadband advisory board.

“We (the state) have expended now some $450 million in building the broadband infrastructure. ... We early on needed to make sure that we had representation on the broadband advisory board,” he said.

In the area of the environment, Scott said students will be needed to participate in projects designed to improve the state's water quality.

“I invite you also to invite some of the best and brightest minds across this country and begin to have some different seminars, invite the community to come in from across the state to see what other states are actually doing to make the change, to really, really get serious about what we're doing and what we're going to do as it relates to environmental issues,” he said.

Scott said the state is poised to take full advantage of the nation's gradual shift to electric vehicles.

“We sit right in the belt where new fueling stations will be built. These fueling stations in rural communities will be built by the cooperatives. The research shows that manufacturing companies have invested about $75 billion, in which 13 new manufacturing companies will be placed across this country,” he said.

“We want one of those manufacturing companies to come to South Carolina. So we need BECT to be up and running and to be able to do some things... and make sure we can do our part,” Scott said.

The senator continued, “They hope by 2025 that some 100 electrical different type vehicles are made and being able to be sold. We can attract BMW, Honda, Volvo. Why can't we attract manufacturers in manufacturing electric cars? We want to make sure that as part of the design implementation, we're there.”

The legislator also touched on the semiconductor industry and how the BECT Institute is poised to be part of developments within it.

He noted that the U.S. Senate recently voted to approve a $280 billion piece of legislation that provides chip manufacturing subsidies and research funding. The measure includes $52 billion in subsidies and grants for the U.S. semiconductor industry alone.

“Technology. It's so important ... and the institute in dealing with technology will become a new spark for South Carolina as we watch key industry across this country begin to look at local South Carolina and what we're doing in our community. I want us to build a state-of-the-art BECT Institute,” Scott said.

Jordan Springs, an S.C. State business management major from Irmo, said, “I think the BECT program will further expand the opportunities and programs we already have here for students.”