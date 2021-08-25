S.C. State launches $1.25M campaign commemorating 125th birthday

To honor South Carolina State University’s 125 years of education and service, Interim President Alexander Conyers on Wednesday issued a special $1.25 million challenge to the university’s supporters.
“Let’s face it. Students today now have more choices than they’ve ever had,” Conyers said in announcing the campaign. “So it’s up to us to do our very best to create a unique experience that not only attracts the student, but one that makes parents feel good about the decision their student is making to attend SC State.
“We are ever so mindful that in order to implement these various initiatives we need money. So today I am proud to announce the kickoff of a $1.25 million campaign,” Conyers said.
Borrowing a phrase from the university’s Alma Mater, the theme for the campaign is “Ready All to Do and Dare,” a rally call to action. At SC State, the campus community does what it takes to succeed and dares to go beyond expectations.
With that spirit in mind, SC State launched the campaign with a high-energy celebration at the Fine Arts Center on campus. “Ready All to Do and Dare” will run through December, and funds raised will help build the university’s Annual Fund so SC State can invest in projects and initiatives to enhance the student experience. This is the first of many initiatives that will pave the way for a major comprehensive fundraising initiative and capital campaign.
The interim president and First Lady Agatha Conyers, who both hold degrees from SC State, kicked off the “Ready All to Do and Dare” giving with their own $25,000 contribution. They challenged both individual alumni and Alumni Association chapters, as well as other members of the Bulldog community, to contribute.
“No gift is too large or too small. Every dollar counts,” the interim president said. “With that said, let’s show up in a way our bulldog nation has never been seen.”
SC State National Alumni Association President Hank Allen (Class of 1978) added fuel to that message. He challenged 500 alumni to give $500 each to the “Ready All to Do and Dare” campaign.
“We have passionate and zealous alumnae and alumni, along with wonderful leadership in our Alumni Association,” Allen said. “In a collaborative move to provide sustaining financial support for SC State University, the SCSU National Alumni Association will support the educational endeavors of the students and provide on-going support of alumni.”
To contribute to “Ready All to Do and Dare,” visit www.scsu.edu/give, click the “Give Now” button and select “Annual Fund” in the dropdown menu.
Checks also may be mailed to:
Already All to Do and Dare Campaign
SC State University Office of Institutional Advancement
Post Office Box 7187
300 College St., NE
Orangeburg, SC 29117-0001
“Every donation is a core source of funding that supports SC State most urgent needs,” said Dr. Gwynth Nelson, SC State associate vice president of institutional advancement. “It provides critical resources to support programs and initiatives that benefit the entire campus community and gives SC State the flexibility to meet new challenges.”