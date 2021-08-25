S.C. State launches $1.25M campaign commemorating 125th birthday

To honor South Carolina State University’s 125 years of education and service, Interim President Alexander Conyers on Wednesday issued a special $1.25 million challenge to the university’s supporters.

“Let’s face it. Students today now have more choices than they’ve ever had,” Conyers said in announcing the campaign. “So it’s up to us to do our very best to create a unique experience that not only attracts the student, but one that makes parents feel good about the decision their student is making to attend SC State.

“We are ever so mindful that in order to implement these various initiatives we need money. So today I am proud to announce the kickoff of a $1.25 million campaign,” Conyers said.

Borrowing a phrase from the university’s Alma Mater, the theme for the campaign is “Ready All to Do and Dare,” a rally call to action. At SC State, the campus community does what it takes to succeed and dares to go beyond expectations.