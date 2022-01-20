S.C. State joins Delta Sigma Theta in mourning loss of national president and university alumna, Cheryl A. Hickmon

ORANGEBURG – South Carolina State University expresses deepest condolences to the family of alumna Cheryl A. Hickmon, who died Thursday after battling a recent illness.

Hickmon, S.C. State class of 1984, had been elected national president of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. in November.

“As a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., her commitment to service was exemplified by the various leadership positions she held within the organization,” said Dr. Tamara Jeffries-Jackson, S.C. State vice president of student affairs and a loyal Delta alumna. “Her leadership began at S.C. State University where she served as president of Alpha Xi Chapter and regional representative.

“She was best known for her humor and her unwavering love for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority,” Jeffries-Jackson said. “She epitomized the true meaning of a Delta Woman through her many acts of kindness and service to mankind.”

The sorority announced her passing on its website.

“President Hickmon was a devoted member of Delta Sigma Theta since 1982 and served in various capacities at the chapter, region, and national level before being elected National President,” the sorority stated. “She is remembered not only for her role as a leader but for being a colleague, friend, and most of all, sister. The entire sisterhood of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated mourns the loss of President Hickmon. During this difficult time, we ask that you respect her family’s privacy and keep them in your prayers.”

Hickmon was the first S.C. State alumna to lead the national organization and Delta Sigma Theta’s 27th national president. She joined S.C. State’s Alpha Xi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta in 1982 and later served as chapter president.

Before assuming the position of national president, she had a dual role as national first vice president and chair of the National Scholarship and Standards Committee. She was a Golden Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta and a member of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter. She also had served the organization as national secretary, eastern regional director, south Atlantic regional representative, co-chair of the National Documents Review and Revision Task Force, co-chair of the National Leadership Academy, and president of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter and Alpha Xi Chapter.

Professionally, Hickmon supervised the In Vitro Fertilization Laboratories for Andrology and Endocrinology at Montefiore’s Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Health, a division of the Montefiore Medical Center and a teaching hospital of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Hickmon received the Outstanding Accomplishments and Achievement Award from S.C. State, and several other awards including the “100 Most Influential African Americans in the State of Connecticut” by the Connecticut Chapters of the NAACP, and the Citizen of the Year Award from Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. (Tau Iota Chapter).

