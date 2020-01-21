South Carolina State University will name its honors college on Wednesday after the late Dr. Emily England Clyburn, a philanthropist, alumna of S.C. State and wife of U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn.
Six S.C. State students will be formally inducted as Emily England Clyburn Honors College Scholars.
The new inductees have been selected for their outstanding achievements in academic excellence and for their great potential to be servant leaders in their chosen career fields. They are Jordan Brown, Vacarie Burgess, Simien Chestnut, Shia Jones, Jerdasia Scott and Tamara Taylor
Dr. Clyburn, a native of Moncks Corner, was a public school librarian in Columbia and Charleston before spending nearly 30 years as a medical librarian at the Charleston Naval Base and Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia.
You have free articles remaining.
Through the years, the Clyburns raised millions of dollars for the endowment and need-based scholarships at S.C. State, their alma mater, from which Dr. Clyburn received an honorary doctorate in 2010.
She died in September at the age of 80.
Wednesday’s event is open to the public.
It will be held at 7 p.m. at the S.C. State Fine Arts Building in the Barbara A. Vaughan Recital Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.