Charles Burgess, a two-sport standout at South Carolina State during his collegiate days (1974-78) and an SCSU Hall of Fame inductee, died Saturday at his home in Walterboro following a brief illness. Burgess was 64.
Home going services for Burgess will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m. at Koger’s Mortuary, 508 South Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro. There will be a wake at Koger’s Mortuary on Friday, Jan. 10, from 5-7 p.m. Friends may call at the funeral home or at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Gethers, 5545 Ritter Road, Walterboro.
A Walterboro native, Burgess lettered in both football and track and field at S.C. State. He was one of the Bulldogs’ top running backs and led the team in rushing in both 1975 and 1976, and helped SC State to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title both seasons, and the National Black Championship in 1976.
He earned All-MEAC and All-State accolades in 1975 and All-MEAC second-team honors in 1976, when he was named the Outstanding Athlete at the university. He was named to the Bulldog Centennial (1907-2007) Football Team in 2007 and was inducted into the SCSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.
Burgess was also a major performer in track and field, earning All-MEAC honors in the 100 and 200 meters and as a member of the MEAC-title-winning mile relay team in 1978.
He was signed as a free agent by the New Orleans Saints in 1979 and later played for Montreal of the CFL.
Burgess is survived by four children and seven siblings.
