S.C. State gets preservation grant; National Park Service provides $50,000 for Wilkinson Hall

Michael Allen, a 1982 graduate of S.C. State, is a historic preservation specialist and is responsible for ensuring that project tasks are completed in a timely manner.

"Our objective is to get it (the Wilkinson Hall project) done in a timely matter to reflect the history, culture and legacy of the university and the building," Allen said. "The core issue right now is protecting the building from water intrusion."

Allen explained what preserving the building means for the university overall.

"Wilkinson is one of the oldest standing buildings on the campus. The preserving and protecting of Wilkinson Hall reflects the history of the university, and demonstrates that the university respects its history and legacy through its buildings," Allen said.

Allen described his experiences as a student at S.C. State in the fall of 1978 – when the bookstore was located in the basement of Wilkinson Hall and he had to wait in long lines. He indicated how important it is for alumni to have a tangible place they can visit and reflect on their time at the university.

Additionally, Allen's wife and children also attended S.C. State, which makes safeguarding its history an important part of their lives.