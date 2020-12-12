S.C. State forges ahead with fundraising

South Carolina State University is forging ahead with fundraising, including the development of a capital campaign.
Sonja Bennett-Bellamy, the university’s vice president for institutional advancement and external affairs, reported on the university's fundraising initiatives during a recent virtual S.C. State trustee board meeting.
Bennett-Bellamy said the university netted $37,460 with 220 donors to date for Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1
"We are still counting. Gifts are still coming in," she said, noting that giving campaigns have also been implemented among faculty and staff and alumni, along with a year-end mass mailing to alumni and friends of the university.
“We are in progress, working on the comprehensive marketing and communications plan for the university. This is a piece that has been already created and that is currently under review by the president and the cabinet," she said.
South Carolina State University: Buildings fixed, grants sought; president outlines efforts to meet strategic goals
Bennett-Bellamy also reported that a university Board of Visitors resolution has been executed.
"We are doing the work of creating the charter that will then be approved by the president. We will also receive advisement from" the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, she said.
Interviews have also been completed for the university's capital campaign feasibility study, with the Division of Institutional Advancement to host a workshop at a later date, Bellamy said.
The university is also forging ahead with the development of a new website, with the project to be awarded sometime during the first of next year.
Bennett-Bellamy said website information will have to be updated and a committee will be formed to facilitate that process.
“We’re really excited about this project," she said, noting that the university has also been implementing its PESO model, an integrative marketing tool that includes the university’s promotion of distance learning through paid advertisements.
“Distance learning is now going to be one of our things because that’s just what COVID-19 has forced our hands to go. The good thing is it’s forcing us to grow and expand in the manner that we teach and in the manner that we promote our university product," she said.
A promotional campaign is also underway for the University Center of Greenville site, which was established to bring bachelor’s completion and graduate degree programs from many of the state’s universities to the greater Greenville area.
“We’re also working with the staff at the Greenville Center to create banners and signage that will grace our space over there in the building. So we will have a huge presence in the Upstate area," she said,
Social media engagement has been up, with the university maintaining approximately 14,000 followers on Facebook, as well as about 7,900 followers on Instagram.
Bennett-Bellamy said her department has also been ramping up for the campus reopening, and also reported on the partnership between the university's WSSB Radio and ESPN Radio "that makes them one of their affiliates."
“As a partner, we will be carrying a lot of local games and various events. So please look forward to that," she said.
Trustee John J. Funny, president of the S.C. State National Alumni Association, said the association's planning retreat was completed in September.
“We look to engage our university and our student leaders. We’re here to support the university, and having them at the table to give input and dialogue was very helpful,” he said.
Funny said the association is also seeking a list of alums who are elected officials in the state and across the nation.
“We would like to feature them. ... Please forward that information to our Public Policy Committee chair, Garrett McDaniel,” he said, noting that the association’s membership has grown by 200 over the past school year.
“We’re also reviewing a constitution and bylaws for all chapters to be consistent because we do realize we are a 501-C3 organization,” he said.
Funny, whose second term as national president will end on June 30, 2021, said the election process is underway.
“We are (also) working on completing the organization’s first standard operating procedures,” he said.
Funny also reported that the association’s development committee raised $27,000 between a virtual homecoming and 10 for 10 giving initiative.
“They’ve presented to the leadership team, and we’ve voted and agreed that we will support the university’s athletics department and the band department with these funds that are raised,” he said, noting that a fundraising plan, however, is on pause.
“We would like to work in collaboration with the university, the Office of Institutional Advancement, to partner on any effort to support a capital campaign," he said.
He said the association has grown and will have chartered its 38th chapter on Dec. 8.
Finance and Administration/Operations
Teare Brewington, vice president for finance and management, gave a report.
According to preliminary figures ending Oct. 31, 2020, the university had $31,273,142 in revenues and $20,109,548 in expenses, leaving a positive net operating income of $11,163,594. .
“You will see our tuitions and fees ($13,096,453) are just about half of our anticipated budget ($28,632,901), which is about on par where we expect to be since that represents the fall semester," Brewington said.
The university has received $16,844,083 in state appropriations, compared to the budgeted $19,911,325.
"All of those dollars are not immediately released. There are some portions of that appropriation that come out quarterly. So the university has drawn down those funds that were available through the first quarter," Brewington said.
As of Nov. 30, 2020, the university has received $9.8 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding, with $4,062,087 in Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund money and another $5,728,004 in CARES Act HBCU funding.
“We do have some submissions that have been made to the state as part of their process. We have not received those funds yet, but we do have submissions. So once those funds start coming in, we’ll report on those as well. There is a very detailed process for submitting items to them for reimbursement. We have about a half a million dollars that had been submitted through October," she said.
The university has racked up $4,352,449 in student-related expenditures and non-student expenditures of $777,512 as of Nov. 30.
“There are some remaining CARES funds for cash grants to students. Those dollars will be going out here in December. We are anticipating by the 15th barring any unforeseen delays or technology issues. ... We are in the process of identifying that population," Brewington said.
The university has $4,538,065 in lost revenue through November.
“According to the language on the CARES grant, we can use those funds to reimburse the university for various lost revenue in refunds issued to the student," Brewington said.
“About 76 percent of all the non-student CARES spending thus far has been focused on academic affairs, health and safety and technology," she said.
Trustee Hamilton Grant asked how shortfalls will be handled with the limited amount of CARES Act funding, particularly if "certain cabinet members see that within their departments there are new needs."
"As those state dollars come in, that provides us some additional relief from this to ensure that we’re not running a deficit," she said, noting that specific needs would also be discussed between cabinet members and S.C. State President James Clark.
"Each cabinet member has a special COVID index. So everything that they’re approved for is processed on that index, and then on the finance side, we’re doing the tracking of it to kind of see where we are and if any adjustments need to be made," Brewington said.
Grant asked if staff and faculty are required to report if they test positive for coronavirus even if they are working remotely.
Brewington said they would because the university is required to report those numbers to the state.
Clark said, "We follow procedures recommended by DHEC and so forth. There is a protocol that’s published. It’s available for individuals to follow, and HR would have it for them as well.”
As part of the finance report, the board approved a resolution which gives Clark permission to execute a contract for the demolition of Mays I and Mays II residence halls. Brewington said the project totaled a little more than $600,000.
Also during the finance presentation, Staff Senate President Sharon Wade-Byrd said the group is reviewing its constitution and bylaws and is in the process of recruiting new members.
"Right now we’re in the process of gearing up for the solicitation of the division employees of the year so that we can get an employee of the year for 2021," she said.
Academic Affairs and 1890
As part of her update on the S.C. State 1890 Research & Extension Program, trustee Dr. Doris Helms reported on the program’s new building in Charleston, which should be complete by the end of the year.
"We also have 15 small farmers who are working on the integrated pest management project across the state, and our 4-H continues to be very, very strong. As a matter of fact, the 2020 STEM Challenge that was supported by our 1890 group was the Mars Base Camp. We had 455 students that were enrolled in that program across seven different counties,” she said.
She added, “The 1890 group continues to deliver its virtual programming. They just had a webinar on better hearing and better health, and ... interestingly, the amount of external funding for the Research and Extension in this last quarter was $766,000, which is tremendous.”
In the area of academic affairs, she said the university's MBA in curriculum revision and another program in applied oncology honors science concentration have both been approved by the Commission on Higher Education.
Helms said the university will also be working toward a report from Provost Dr. Learie B. Luke "on whether we actually develop a department of agriculture, family and consumer sciences or even perhaps a college of agriculture, health and human sciences."
"That, of course, is something that needs to be discussed with the faculty," she said.
As part of the report, the board approved four resolutions, including two which would award honorary doctorate degrees to state Sen. John L. Scott Jr., who will be the university's fall commencement speaker, and Armstrong Williams, a political commentator and entrepreneur.
The board also approved a resolution for the establishment of a bachelor of science degree in cybersecurity, along with a resolution of thanks for faculty, staff and students for their work in the reaffirmation of the university’s accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
Faculty Senate President Dr. David Staten said there were still lingering concerns among faculty about returning to campus, particularly those with pre-existing conditions.
Helms said, “There is like a seven-page memorandum that’s been developed that talks about reopening in the spring, and that was going to be shared with our whole committee. I don’t know what the plans are to share it with the rest of the board, but those plans are extensive and address some of the concerns of the faculty.
"Certainly those concerns are real and we do realize this is a changing situation almost daily, and a lot of attention needs to be paid to the health and wellness of the faculty.”
Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said a meeting had been scheduled between the university president, provost and faculty senate members to address concerns.
Helms said, “It’s good to remember that this whole situation changes almost on a daily basis. As for retirement of people if they choose to do so, that’s always a balance of programs, number of faculty, the demand for the programs, if there are other programs you want to grow, etc.
"It’s a complex dance, but I assure you that our academic committee will work with Dr. Luke to understand exactly where we have shortfalls, where we need to maybe push the budget to rehire, but it’s always a challenge and more so in these pandemic times. I think the university has done an excellent job in keeping the students and the faculty safe so far. We just need to continue to be vigilant."
She also reported on the university's research efforts, which she said were commendable.
“It includes about $7.3 million to date of funded research, and there’s possibly $8 million of research in proposals that have already been sent in. So that is a very commendable amount for the faculty. As the president indicated, he is trying to make sure that all of the faculty go after grants. And that’s not just the STEM faculty, that’s all of the faculty. We’re very proud of that. ... Some of these grants are very exciting," she said.
Helms added, "I think there needs to be some indication to the faculty that we as trustees understand what an important role this research is playing in the university," which the board said it would be willing to work on.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.