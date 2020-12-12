S.C. State forges ahead with fundraising

Faculty Senate President Dr. David Staten said there were still lingering concerns among faculty about returning to campus, particularly those with pre-existing conditions.

Helms said, “There is like a seven-page memorandum that’s been developed that talks about reopening in the spring, and that was going to be shared with our whole committee. I don’t know what the plans are to share it with the rest of the board, but those plans are extensive and address some of the concerns of the faculty.

"Certainly those concerns are real and we do realize this is a changing situation almost daily, and a lot of attention needs to be paid to the health and wellness of the faculty.”

Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said a meeting had been scheduled between the university president, provost and faculty senate members to address concerns.

Helms said, “It’s good to remember that this whole situation changes almost on a daily basis. As for retirement of people if they choose to do so, that’s always a balance of programs, number of faculty, the demand for the programs, if there are other programs you want to grow, etc.